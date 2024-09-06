Friday, September 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nature conservation | Metsähallitus cleared the river bank after first rehabilitating the river all summer: “I was somewhat shocked”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Nature conservation | Metsähallitus cleared the river bank after first rehabilitating the river all summer: “I was somewhat shocked”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The recommended 45-meter protection zone was not followed in the felling. According to Metsähallitus, the felling was done as it should have been.

Metsähallitus made an open-cut felling in August on the pearl mussel river in Kainu, where the 45-meter protection zone typically recommended by the supervising authority was not followed, but an opening was cut 10–15 meters away from the shore.

Today, the instruction about the 45-meter protection zone comes from the supervising authority, i.e. the ely center, for all people logging near raw rivers.

#Nature #conservation #Metsähallitus #cleared #river #bank #rehabilitating #river #summer #shocked

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Round Magny-Cours 2024, FP2: Van der Mark leads the way | FP

Round Magny-Cours 2024, FP2: Van der Mark leads the way | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]