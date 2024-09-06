Nature conservation | Metsähallitus cleared the river bank after first rehabilitating the river all summer: “I was somewhat shocked”

Conservation|The recommended 45-meter protection zone was not followed in the felling. According to Metsähallitus, the felling was done as it should have been.

Metsähallitus made an open-cut felling in August on the pearl mussel river in Kainu, where the 45-meter protection zone typically recommended by the supervising authority was not followed, but an opening was cut 10–15 meters away from the shore.

Today, the instruction about the 45-meter protection zone comes from the supervising authority, i.e. the ely center, for all people logging near raw rivers.