Nature conservation | Another Stora Enso disaster

Conservation|At the logging site Puolanga, signs of previous crossings of the raw stream were also found.

Forestry company At Stora Enso’s logging site in Puolanga, Kainuu, activities contrary to the Nature Conservation Act have been observed.

The fellings are the same ones where Stora Enso itself found flaws in the internal audit. Stora Enso itself notified the Kainuu Ely center.

The Ely center did an inspection of the site yesterday, Thursday.

Official according to the observations made during yesterday’s inspection, the fellings have been carried out in violation of the Nature Conservation Act. In practice, this means ruining or weakening the habitat of the animals.

During logging, forestry machines have been driven over a raw stream.

“However, the case is much smaller than Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki, operations are carried out on a completely different scale,” says the director Sari Myllyoja Kainuu from the Ely center.

The Ely center makes an investigation request to the police about the case.

Second the new information is that signs of previous stream crossings were also seen at the place.

They can be caused by things other than logging, and are not necessarily related to Stora Enso’s operations.

“The spot has been used as a crossing point” Myllyoja describes the previous activity.

Yesterday the authority also checked another Stora Enso logging site in Puolanga, about which it had received a tip from the public.

However, no violations of the raw guidelines were detected at the site, and this inspection does not lead to any further action.