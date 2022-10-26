Thursday, October 27, 2022
Nature conservation | An outdoor recreation area in Espoo’s Luuk was accidentally cut down

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2022
The city of Helsinki carried out thinning fellings in the Luuk outdoor recreation area located next to the Nuuksio National Park, although the city is planning to sell them as part of the national park.

26.10. 19:56

In October Thinning felling began in Luuk. It is a forest area of ​​more than 900 hectares owned by the city of Helsinki in Espoo right next to the Nuuksio National Park.

Luukki is also an area where forest management measures should not be implemented at the moment.

The city of Helsinki is currently renewing its nature management principles, and for the time being, the implementation of all plans drawn up according to the old principles has been put on hold.

In addition to that, the city and the state are running a process, the end result of which the area will possibly be included as part of the Nuuksio National Park.

“Now it had happened that the external municipal forest team responsible for the management of the forests located outside of Helsinki had not been informed that the measures were on the shelf,” says the deputy mayor for the urban environment Anni Sinnemäki (green).

According to Sinnemäki, “some trees” were felled in the area during the day.

Chopping the underlying forest use declaration included other areas where felling would have taken place if the error had not been noticed. It was noticed by the activists of the Luonto-Liitto forest group, who visited the area on Sunday.

“We were on a forest mapping course and headed to Luukki based on the forest use notices from the Metsäkeskus”, says the active member of the Nature Association, a student of Forestry Ida Korhonen.

According to Korhonen, the contrast between the outdoor area and hiking trails and the logged area was remarkable. However, he was relieved that the oldest forest areas, and especially the thicket forest, were still standing.

Korhonen made a publication on the subject on his own social media accounts on Monday. He returned to Luukki on Tuesday, when Elokapina activists also joined him. At that time, however, the logging had already been stopped.

“It was good that the activists highlighted these actions. This is how we ended these currently unnecessary actions,” says Sinnemäki.

According to Korhonen, the forest use notification has been made for 8.5 hectares and 1.24 hectares have been cut.

In the hatch the fellings that took place were part of the nature management plan drawn up in 2017.

Now the principles that form the basis of the plans are being renewed. According to Sinnemäki, the goal is to increase diversity.

For economic reasons, the city’s forests are never cut down, assures Sinnemäki.

“There would have been no need to take these actions now, when there are unfinished processes,” Sinnemäki says about Luuk’s logging.

The abandonment of the Luuki forest area purchased by the city of Helsinki in 1961 has been prepared for years. In the background is a policy according to which the aim is to get rid of land located outside the city limits.

Discussions between the city and Metsähallitus have been particularly close this autumn. According to Sinnemäki, the plan is to inform about the process in early November.

