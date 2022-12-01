Nature Conservation Act | The Greens’ Mikkonen accuses the center of spreading false information

According to Krista Mikkonen, the claim that listing endangered habitats would violate land ownership rights is not true.

Green are upset that the center took the side of the opposition parties this week in the committee hearing on the reform of the Nature Conservation Act. This violates the government’s rules of the game, as government parties are expected to support the government’s proposals.

The Greens also believe that the center is spreading false information about the content of the law. Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen According to (vihr), the claim that listing endangered natural habitats would violate the right to own land is not true.

“The issue was reviewed by the government already in the spring, and the Constitutional Law Committee did not see such a problem in the law either. Spreading false information is frustrating,” he says on Twitter.

The reform of the Nature Conservation Act was started when Mikkonen was Minister of Environment and Climate.

One part of the extensive reform was that in the future, in addition to endangered species, endangered habitat types would be listed in their own regulation and they would have to be taken into account in decision-making. The center and the opposition want to remove these sections from the law.

From the chairman of the Greens, Minister of the Environment and Climate Maria from Ohisalo it is contradictory and strange that the word of the constitutional committee does not carry weight in the center group.

Government parties once argued for a long time about the content of the Nature Conservation Act, but all parties eventually rejected the law.

However, Saarikko got a statement through the government’s presentation in the spring. According to Saariko, the statement reflects that the center has always taken care of the same issue, i.e. the property protection of the private landowner.

The statement recorded in the minutes of the State Council reads as follows: “The State Council emphasizes that the decree on endangered habitats issued under the Nature Conservation Act would not, according to the reasoning of the proposal, cause direct legal effects on citizens or legal entities, and the decree as such would not cause new regulatory needs.”

Saarikko says that he knows that the other government parties see the statement as the center’s final acknowledgment of the matter. The center sees it differently.

“It was rather a concern about the same issue, which was deepened by the committee hearings, that the Nature Conservation Act must not trample on the owner’s rights, which also have constitutional protection,” Saarikko tells STT.

Ohisalo reminds that every single central minister and chairman Saarikko have blessed this law.

“Will central ministers vote against themselves in parliament? Or who draws the lines in this center and who has the power to decide?” Ohisalo wonders in an interview with STT.”

Downtown it is considered that if the aim is to protect Finland’s nature and climate, it should be borne collectively financially as well.

In Saariko’s opinion, the centre’s position is not away from nature conservation but, on the contrary, increases landowners’ commitment to nature conservation and its acceptance.

“Because then the landowner can be sure that he will receive a fair compensation in different situations and also that, for example, there will not be an unreasonable threat to forestry, which is not outside of nature conservation in the first place.”

However, Ohisalo has stated that even if the law were to go in a worse direction with regard to the sections on natural habitats changed by the center and the opposition, there would still remain important measures to improve the state of nature conservation.

The content of the Nature Conservation Act is to be voted on next week.

Correction 1.12. 20:43: The chairperson of the Greens, Maria Ohisalo, is the Minister of the Environment and Climate, not the Minister of the Interior.