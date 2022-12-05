Nature Conservation Act | Researcher: The central government’s decision on the Nature Conservation Act was based on completely wrong figures

According to nature conservation biologist Panu Halmee, the number of threatened habitats is 250,000 hectares and not 1.5 million hectares as the ministry claimed. Halme has complained about the officials’ actions to the Chancellor of Justice.

Conservation biologist Panu Halme according to the board advisor of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MMM). Vilppu Talvitien the calculation of the number of threatened habitats was based on an incorrect calculation.

Halme has filed a complaint with the Chancellor of Justice regarding Talvitie’s activities in connection with the Nature Conservation Act. The complaint also applies to MMM’s forest advisor From Erno Järvi and MMM’s special expert Antti from Leino.

Halme works as a university lecturer at the University of Jyväskylä.

Halme including forest endangered species there are perhaps around 260,000 hectares of natural habitats. Talvitie claimed that the area of ​​habitat types to be regulated as endangered is more than 2 million hectares and most of them are used for forestry.

“The area calculation presented in the background of Sections 64 and 65 concerning threatened habitats is incorrect, instead of two million hectares, the actual figure is around 260,000 hectares. The calculation is preliminary”; reads Halmee’s summary of the impact assessment of the controversial sections of the Nature Conservation Act.

According to Halmee, the purpose of his assessment is to increase expert knowledge when the parliament votes on the Nature Conservation Act on December 7.

“Talvitie’s calculation is almost zero too much, and the parliament has acted based on that calculation. It’s completely incomprehensible that this can happen,” Halme tells HS.

“The starting point of my complaint is how the decisions in the Nature Conservation Act are now based on false information. First of all, it’s a miscalculation. The impact assessment is wrong in many ways. But in addition to that, the official has misled in a way that he has spoken through the mouth of the forest industry in the committee, which is neither his duty nor his right.”

TalvitieN the calculation and statement were a key part when the center and the opposition decided to oppose a few sections of the government’s proposal for the nature conservation law, which the center had previously approved.

At the request of the center, the sections removed from the law listed which habitat types are threatened.

The other government parties were enraged by the way the center opposed the government’s proposal with the opposition.

The Greens announced that, for example, the negotiation on the agricultural support package will not proceed until it becomes clear how the center intends to act in the future.

Halme according to him, the biggest difference between his and Talvitie’s calculations is that a significant part of the forest habitats mentioned by Talvitie are already so-called always-to-be-saved sites through forest certification.

“90 percent of our commercial forests are certified. Both certificates in use have so-called always-to-be-saved points. The forest owner must already save certain natural or otherwise representative forest types. If the forest owner has huge amounts of the areas in question, he can also cut them down.”

Halme says that he made his calculations based on the precautionary principle. He removed ten percent of the uncertified area from the forest area, as well as some certified areas.

“I made an estimate that 20 percent of the claimed area would be under logging and the rest would already be protected.”

He also took into account smaller natural habitats such as floodplain forests along river banks. “They are the willow bushes and bats of the flooded rivers. Under normal conditions, no one can even make firewood in them.”

Center claimed, based on Talvitie’s calculation, that the property protection of landowners is significantly at risk because forest companies do not buy land from these areas.

“We didn’t find any large areas there that would now be taken out of use by the forest industry,” says Halme.

According to HS’s report, the forest companies have not raised such fears in connection with the preparation of the law.

Talvitie told HS that he no longer has any documents from the calculations. He says he did the calculation during one meeting.

“I haven’t done any separate written calculations, but I calculated to the best of my ability,” Talvitie told HS.