#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

When dawn comes, they fly by the thousands. The Der-Chantecoq lake (Marne) is one of the largest artificial lakes in Europe. It is also a migratory corridor towards the south where cranes take advantage of a protected space. “It is a bird that migrates in groups, quite noisy, it is a very good bird at the head of a gondola. We can begin to educate the general public on ornithology, the issues of preserving species environments, through this species.“, explains Etienne Clément, President of the League for the Protection of Birds Champagne-Ardenne.



“That’s wonderful”

To deserve this timeless moment, humans came early in the night. “Last week, we were at the very beginning of the migration. There were 1,800 cranes but now we know that there will be many more“, explains Etienne Clément. The spectators witness a journey far, from Scandinavia to here. “It’s beautiful, it’s a privilege to be able to witness this“, explains a spectator. “There is a serenity that emerges from this observation“, testifies an observer. Enthusiasts will enjoy this magical spectacle by the common cranes, at sunrise and sunset.

The JT

The other subjects of the news