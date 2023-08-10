in the novel The collapse of western civilization (The Collapse of Western Civilization), written in two hands by Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway, appears a Chinese historian from the year 2393 who is dedicated to studying the traumas of the 21st century caused by climate change. The novel was published in 2014 and has not yet been translated into Spanish.

In its pages, in addition to presenting us with pandemics, famines and deaths, it is reflected how paradoxical it is to see how the majority of people, aware of the situation, denounce the origin of the disaster and how, with everything and with that, climate change does not it stops. Reading this novel makes you think. Because climate change is not a joke. A deep understanding of the subject is needed, and by this we are not referring to the knowledge of encyclopedic data, but quite the opposite, to what is not seen, to what is felt, to the internal heartbeat that keeps us alive and – most important—that relates us to our natural environment.

As the Chinese historian in the novel by Oreskes and Conway does, we will go to the beginning of the 16th century, when Leonardo da Vinci discovered the eddies of blood in the veins, similar to the flow of the waters of the rivers that circulate today. for our planet with less and less flow, as they are absorbing a good part of global warming. They are anemic rivers for a sick planet. The scenario is not very hopeful, but we still have time to take the first step, to set the limit by stopping making so many concessions to necessity; especially if the need is technological. Let’s list:

The accumulation of waste caused by our own selfishness when it comes to handling the latest model of gadget, cornering the previous model even though it continues to work; the habit of taking the car to go around the corner to buy tobacco; using electrical appliances to dry clothes, wasting water, in short, those things that seem silly, but that, if we stop to think, make the planet sick until it is reduced to a graveyard.

Let’s go back to Leonardo da Vinci, who with his systemic thinking understood the world and made us understand that without nature it is impossible to survive. Said in the same way: nature can survive without our life, but our life cannot exist without it. For Leonardo da Vinci, nature was a whole, a network of elements that interact with each other and where the human being is one more element.

The connection between the different parts of that whole gives rise to an adequate disposition, to an elemental harmony in which we participate as human beings. If we don’t understand this, we don’t understand life and neither does its heartbeat, and what happened to most people in the world will happen to us. The Collapse of Western Civilizationwhich although aware of the situation, could not stop climate change.

There is another title by Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway that does have a Spanish translation. It is an essay titled merchants of doubt (Captain Swing) where it is told how certain scientists carried out denialist campaigns for four decades denying global warming; dark corners that some media have not wanted to shine their light on and that Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway have bravely denounced in this revealing book about the network of bad intentions that underlies the reality show.

