Nature Bongari seen an unprecedented chook in Finland, however then it disappeared – Lovers inform what fascinates in chook watching and what’s the high efficiency within the sport

Hen watching is a well-liked pastime that may revolutionize the schedules of the remainder of life. In line with the chook fanatic Juha Laaksonen, we went to search out out what fascinates me about chook bonga, however he was the unsuitable man to glow the bonga.

Within the morning at 9 o’clock pouring. As we speak it is best to go bonga for birds, and such shouldn’t be enticing in such climate.

What sort of clothes do you have to go to look at birds in any respect? Are you laughing should you go in leather-based footwear?

Ought to have been requested upfront From Juha Laaksonenwho acts as a mentor right now. Laaksonen is a nature journalist and non-fiction author who talks about nature and particularly birds with distinctive inspiration.

“I hearken to the birds on a regular basis – on a purchasing journey, strolling with the canine and all over the place,” says Laaksonen.­

Personally, I by no means understood why individuals journey a whole lot and hundreds of miles to identify a selected species of chook with a purpose to… so what?

The theme of right now’s chook tour is: does Juha Laaksonen make me perceive why chook hobbies and chook bonga are fascinating?

See you On the southern tip of Helsinki’s Lauttasaari, Itälahdenkatu, the place Laaksonen lives.

He’s sporting outfits which can be reportedly actually good for bonga: sandals, pants, a shirt and binoculars, not the more severe.

Huh, no must be ashamed of your personal pulls.

Nonetheless, there may be unhealthy information within the valley. He instantly declares that he’s then not an actual chook watcher.

“Should you write that Laaksonen is Finland’s primary chook bongar, the gang will begin laughing. I suck bongaaja. “

“ “Now all of the birds, birding and different issues are bundled underneath the time period bongaust.”

Laaksonen clarifies: bonga is only one facet of the chook pastime, and the pastime is intensive. Somebody observe migratory birds, others ring birds, some {photograph} them.

“Now all of the birds, chook hobbies and different issues are bundled underneath the time period bongaust, however the precise bonga is, in my view, going to look at a chook about which info has been obtained upfront. Should you stroll down the road, and Paavo Väyrynen comes up, so that you didn’t spot it, it’s a spontaneous remark. ”

We’re leaving stroll in direction of the seaside. The rain has stopped and the birds are making noise within the early autumn morning solar. As at all times, Laaksonen listens to the birds.

Sparrowhawk above Lauttasaari.­

Valkoviklo on the shore of Särkiniemi in Lauttasaari.­

That’s what he’s been doing since he was 10 years previous. At the moment, on the Palojoki River in Nurmijärvi, the cottage neighbor took Laaksonen to the king’s fisherman’s nest, and it was a chook revival for little Laaksonen.

“Now weevils and sparrows are shredded. A flock of inexperienced sparrows is there, a squirrel goes there. The sounds of willow birds are all over the place. The transfer is in progress. I hearken to the birds on a regular basis – on a purchasing journey, strolling with the canine and all over the place. ”

Why birds?

“The birds are lovely and there are many them. Should you have been concerned with mammals, there are solely sixty of them in Finland, they usually often transfer at night time. Properly over 400 chook species have been noticed in Finland. ”

Lauttasaari the seaside is windy, and Laaksonen binoculars to the ocean.

“There’s a silkworm, an eel, a giant eagle. And the grey gull. ”

Laaksonen thinks it’s attention-grabbing to look at, for instance, how completely different the birds are. Some are courageous, others extra cautious.­

That is watching, not bonga. We didn’t know upfront what birds we got here to see, and that is how Laaksonen likes to do hobbies: exploring and questioning. After all, he too will get excited if he hears the rarity.

“Then the adrenaline rises, and takes a bit from the abdomen: may it even be a brown-oven chook? Though I typically say that each one birds are equal, uncommon birds and seeing them continues to be the salt of the chook pastime. It is very nice to discover a uncommon species. ”

Findings reported to the Tiira chook info service, the place others may see them.

Uncommon findings have to be formally submitted to the Rarity Committee, which can overview the uncommon findings. In 2019, greater than 1.8 million chook sightings have been recorded in Tiira.

Nonetheless, the precise bonga is a extra systematic hustle and bustle, the place the fanatic is usually pushed by a accumulating spree and floor. Hen bongs speak about surfaces that depict chook sightings.

For instance, Bongari can accumulate “raft island surfaces”, ie attempt to detect as many species as doable from Lauttasaari. Or “spokes of the yr,” that’s, to gather as many alternative observations as doable over the course of a yr — no matter spokes.

“ “I assume 2.5 hours after the announcement, and the primary ones have been already there.”

Royal species is the gathering of day surfaces. It collects as many species as doable for every day of the yr, together with the day of escape.

The purpose is to have 366 columns within the desk in some unspecified time in the future in life, every with as many surfaces as doable, i.e., a noticed chook.

For instance: “If in 2020 you’ve gotten seen a tit on January 1, then on January 1 of the next yr it’s a ineffective chook. Then a blue tit, for instance, is noticed. ”

Spokes accumulating could be a powerful job, Laaksonen describes.

“A collector of sunspots can take a look at the desk within the morning that there is no such thing as a sake, I don’t have 25.8. aspen or wooden climber. Then it plans to go to Viikki after work and care for that wooden climber, after which that day has been clustered about it, it would not need to be noticed on August twenty fifth. ”

Spokes are sought from afar. In 1996, Laaksonen was in Åland, and his good friend discovered a dwarf fence within the discipline. This was the primary remark in Finland. They reported the matter within the novice group.

“I assume 2.5 hours after the announcement, and there have been already the primary ones there. They got here by aircraft and rental vehicles to the scene. They then got here rather a lot, some late, and the chook disappeared. The sleeve, as chook watchers say. ”

No it’s nothing that individuals do their very own type of stuff. Nevertheless it appears absurd {that a} nature lover, who’s mainly a chook watcher, flies to Åland – and even to the Far East – and chases across the Finnish chook to get a column from the desk.

One has to ask in regards to the allure of accumulating spokes from the one that actually does it.

Juha Kettunen reply the cellphone from the automobile.

“I am doing the efficiency of the method. I simply left work for the primary vacation spot, the purpose is an owl. I obtained a message within the morning that one had been present in Vantaa, ”says Kettunen.

“ “The chums’ marriage ceremony has left the church straight when the alarm comes.”

Kettunen’s pastime initially began with an enthusiasm for nature and birds till bonga got here alongside. Now he has been accumulating daytime surfaces since 2014.

Should you add up the surfaces of all the times of the yr, Kettunen has 38,500 of them. The perfect in Finland are reportedly 55,000.

Why ought to spokes be collected?

“For me, it’s an excellent motive to go on a birding journey on daily basis. Get outside actions and train, and it’s additionally a social factor as a result of that is achieved along with others. And naturally, the accumulating spree can be there. ”

In Lauttasaari Kettunen, who lives, often would not go away the Helsinki metropolitan space on weekdays, even when he will get a tip. Sure, he understands fanatics who go even additional in a flash.

“I perceive very effectively. The chums’ marriage ceremony has left the church straight when the alarm comes. ”

Kettunen realizes that driving right here and there may be not very environmentally pleasant.

“However then again, virtually all hobbies burden nature. And I’ve acquired a automobile that’s biogas, and the time for chook watching journeys. That means I purchase an excellent conscience for myself. ”

Are moved from the seaside to Laaksonen Lauttasaari cottage. When we’ve sat in peace for some time and Laaksonen has put a bit meals on the chook board and on the bottom, it begins to swell.

The tit, the sparrow and the tit will come to dine. Someplace tickle the pink breast.

Nice tit.­

Female and male sparrow.­

The squirrel arrives on the edges and begins to nibble on the meals, after which comes just a few poodles that, after hanging out for some time, rapidly flutter into flight when one in every of them notices a chook of prey approaching.

It’s fascinating to observe the conduct of pigeons.­

Laaksonen’s chook pastime is that this: he listens and watches what is occurring in nature and observes how the birds work: which of the puppies noticed the beast and gave an indication to others, what sort of signal was it?

“I’m sitting right here questioning what occurred? Who warned and to whom? How do birds talk? Totally different people even have completely different natures, are bolder and extra cautious – all types of character. What works greatest is attention-grabbing. ”

That is proper. It’s most likely pointless to understand the completely different types of birding.

I’ve an excellent understanding of the collectivity and pastime of birdwatchers. No matter type of it’s collected, stamps, vehicles, books – no matter.

Nonetheless, Laaksonen’s means of enjoying birds is especially attention-grabbing within the sense that it makes you suppose.

What Laaksonen thinks of headlines about biodiversity loss, local weather change and declining chook populations?

“So. Many chook populations have fallen fairly a bit. Waders and small birds with chips, for instance, are doing actually poorly. There are numerous causes. Earlier than the singing of discipline crickets was at all times heard in giant discipline openings, now it’s not. By some means they would not need to despair, however would relatively virtually attempt to idiot themselves: to consider that they might nonetheless return. ”

Juha Laaksonen turned concerned with birds as a bit boy.­

We’re speaking for a very long time in regards to the world’s issues – the local weather is altering, habitats are being destroyed – and the way tough it’s to deal with them as a result of we’re badly dedicated to those issues. It makes the thoughts apea.

However then Laaksonen says: “Do we have to speak about local weather change in each factor?”

Extra birds have gathered close to the feeding website, specializing in them.

Laaksonen suggests six good chook websites for novices:

Espoo Suomenoja

“The small wetland collects waterfowl effectively and will be seen up shut. An ideal place to get to know pink carp, mud hen, black cucumber or grey duck, for instance. Nice for a newbie. ”

Helsinki Outdated City Bay, Viikki

“A really various space by way of chook species all yr spherical, particularly an important vacation spot for spring and autumn migration. A number of chook towers from which you’ll observe herons, waterfowl, geese and sea eagles. In Rovikko’s caches, for instance, whiskers are hidden. ”

Hankoniemi

“Hankoniemi is a big space and a bit tough to handle, however the birdlife within the space is various. Within the autumn, the tip of Hankoniemi and the realm of ​​town itself is great for watching birds of prey. A number of hundred sparrow hawks will be seen on the most effective days. In October, you may see hundreds of migratory birds: tits, woodpeckers, woodpeckers, woodpeckers. ”

Utö

“The rugged island of the excessive seas at all times surprises. Some days it may be a bit quiet and the following day there are literally thousands of birds. After some good migration work, the bushes can pile up with insectivores: terns, ovenbirds, red-breasted ones, snappers, hippies. You too can see the birds up shut. ”

Liminganlahti

“Every little thing in Northern Ostrobothnia is massive and intensive. The large wetland gathers a number of birds. Good signage, joyful guides. Generally the birds are a bit distant, however they’re sufficient. ”

Kuusamo

“There are a number of attention-grabbing websites in Kuusamo, such because the Oulankajoki River and the Vuotungi space. Valtavaara is a superb vacation spot due to its sloping forests and the areas that border it. The species shouldn’t be abundantly ample, however unique. Within the space you may get to know the little and the northern cricket, the loons, the pineal birds and the blue tail. Generally a typical owl, a sparrow owl and an jap chook meet. ”