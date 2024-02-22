Nature | “Bleed flesh and hair” – Kati Haavisto made a wild-looking discovery on her cottage path

Kati Haavisto from Helsinki came across a sight that can be terrifying on her cottage path. It appears to be the skull of a white-tailed deer.

Helsinki Kati Haavisto was jogging with his dog Sanni in the forest near his summer cottage in Veikkola in Kirkkonummi at the beginning of the week.

Suddenly, something red and furry appeared on the edge of the path. The sight was wild.

“It was a skull with bloody flesh and hair. I turned the skull to see if the other eye was still there, but it wasn't. Sanni managed to grab a piece of frozen meat in his mouth,” says Haavisto.

The large size of the skull made Haavisto wonder what kind of animal it was.

Cairn terrier Sanni was very interested in the skull. Haaviston had to forbid it from eating or licking the skull.

“The jawbone of the skull was about three times the size of a dog and the teeth were big. I Googled whether it could be a poodle or a raccoon.”

Haaviston's Sanni dog was very interested in the skull. It even caught a piece of frozen meat in its mouth, Haavisto says. See also Future government | The Coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Kd start government negotiations - See the presidents' comments

Cranial Haavisto also suspected a white-tailed deer as the owner, as their number has increased a lot in recent years.

According to Haavisto, you can see deer at the cottage in Veikkola every time you look out the window. Haavisto has also seen white-tailed deer in the area.

Finland's white-tailed deer population has grown, because it is an alien species has been fed annually by millions of kilos.

Increased hunting in recent years has caused the white-tailed deer population to decline.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) according to the estimate in the winter of 2022-2023 there were about 120,000 white-tailed deer in Finland.

The hair on the edges of the skull puzzled Haavisto, because he did not think it was deer hair.

“It was long and fluffy. I thought that a deer's hair would be similar to a horse's.

Where the skull had appeared from was also very surprising.

“The skull was as if it had fallen from the sky. There was no blood or any marks around it.”

Haavisto made a publication about the discovery in Veikkola's Facebook group. In the discussion about the skull's teeth, it was identified that it was a deer animal. The skull was suspected to have been carried by a wolf or other beast. There have been wolf sightings in the area.

A large bird of prey, such as a sea eagle, was also suspected as the driver. They have also been seen in the area.

No action was taken against Sanni for eating meat. Haavisto did not give the dog any worming medicine.

“The piece eaten was so small. Otherwise, I don't worm the dog regularly.”

Kirkkonummen executive director of the game management association Peter Wollsten confirms based on the picture that the skull looks like the head of a white-tailed deer.

“It's hard to say, because you can't determine the size of the skull from the picture,” says Wollstén.

According to Wollstén, it is difficult to know what the animal died of. In addition to hunting, the white-tailed deer is taxed by the lynx, whose population in Kirkkonummi is large.

Wolves moving alone in the area may also catch a white-tailed deer, especially if the deer is wounded.

According to the game management association, it is difficult to prove from the picture that the skull belongs to a white-tailed deer, because its size is not clear from the picture. See also Health | There may be a particularly violent flu season - "It's certain that your hands alone won't be enough"

“Individual wolf sightings have been made in the area every year, including this winter,” Wollstén confirms.

According to Wollstén, the skull could also have been moved by, for example, a fox or a raccoon. He does not consider it likely that the skull was dropped by a bird, although there is also a large sea eagle in the area.

According to Wollstén, the game management association receives inquiries about tusks found in the terrain “every now and then.” As a public legal entity, its task includes advising people and answering inquiries.

“We try to help whenever we can. We don't go out into the countryside to look at individual wastage”, says Wollstén.

Askers are advised to leave bones and scraps on the ground. If the waste is a nuisance, you can move them away.

Game management associations are local-level units of game administration. There are 280 associations in Finland.

Game management associations belong to the Finnish Game Center, whose activities are directed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.