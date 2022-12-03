Nature | Bird flu threatens the unique nature of the Galapagos Islands – 180,000 birds ordered to be killed on farms

The bird flu wave that started in Canada has also disciplined the United States and Europe, among others.

in South America A plan has been developed in Ecuador to protect the unique wild bird species of the Galapagos Islands from the H5N1 virus, which has also raged in Europe and North America.

The bird flu virus has arrived in South America in recent weeks with wild migratory birds. The virus has mainly affected Peru, where thousands of seabirds have died, and Ecuador, which ordered the culling of 180,000 birds on farms.

Director of Galapagos National Park Danny Rueda says in the announcement that permanent monitoring has been organized in the areas where there are the most seabirds. Monitoring is available, for example, in all central tourist areas.

The Galapagos is a birdwatcher’s paradise, as the island group is home to numerous unique and colorful birds.

On Wednesday, Ecuador declared a 90-day animal health emergency after the highly contagious virus was detected on some farms.

In Peru authorities have culled at least 37,000 chickens as they try to control the virus outbreak. More than 14,000 seabirds have died from the flu, the majority of which are pelicans.

In Venezuela, after the detection of bird flu, a 90-day health alert was issued to five states located on the country’s coast. Transporting live birds in quarantine areas is prohibited.

The current bird flu wave started in Canada. The disease spread to the United States, where, according to the country’s CDC, there has been a record number of bird deaths, when a total of 50 million birds have died.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, ECDC, Europe is experiencing the worst bird flu epidemic in its history.

There is no treatment for bird flu. The disease spreads naturally between wild birds, but it can also spread to local poultry. Bird flu viruses do not usually infect humans, but some rare cases have occurred.