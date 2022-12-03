Saturday, December 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nature | Bird flu threatens the unique nature of the Galapagos Islands – 180,000 birds ordered to be killed on farms

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2022
in World Europe
0

The bird flu wave that started in Canada has also disciplined the United States and Europe, among others.

in South America A plan has been developed in Ecuador to protect the unique wild bird species of the Galapagos Islands from the H5N1 virus, which has also raged in Europe and North America.

The bird flu virus has arrived in South America in recent weeks with wild migratory birds. The virus has mainly affected Peru, where thousands of seabirds have died, and Ecuador, which ordered the culling of 180,000 birds on farms.

Director of Galapagos National Park Danny Rueda says in the announcement that permanent monitoring has been organized in the areas where there are the most seabirds. Monitoring is available, for example, in all central tourist areas.

The Galapagos is a birdwatcher’s paradise, as the island group is home to numerous unique and colorful birds.

On Wednesday, Ecuador declared a 90-day animal health emergency after the highly contagious virus was detected on some farms.

See also  Caracas will be the scene of the first meeting between Petro and Maduro this Tuesday

In Peru authorities have culled at least 37,000 chickens as they try to control the virus outbreak. More than 14,000 seabirds have died from the flu, the majority of which are pelicans.

In Venezuela, after the detection of bird flu, a 90-day health alert was issued to five states located on the country’s coast. Transporting live birds in quarantine areas is prohibited.

The current bird flu wave started in Canada. The disease spread to the United States, where, according to the country’s CDC, there has been a record number of bird deaths, when a total of 50 million birds have died.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, ECDC, Europe is experiencing the worst bird flu epidemic in its history.

There is no treatment for bird flu. The disease spreads naturally between wild birds, but it can also spread to local poultry. Bird flu viruses do not usually infect humans, but some rare cases have occurred.

See also  Russia | HS met men returning from the front, going there and fleeing the threat of the army at the Moscow airport: "There are so many things I don't want to remember"

#Nature #Bird #flu #threatens #unique #nature #Galapagos #Islands #birds #ordered #killed #farms

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tragedy in the river.. Crocodile devours a baby in front of his father's eyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.