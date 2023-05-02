Nature and sports | Janne Lehto has a degree that only 88 others in the world have earned in 30 years

Janne Lehto is only the 89th person in the world to have completed the international degree in golf course management and administration. Natural diversity is increasingly important in the management of golf courses. In addition to the players, good care must also be taken of the small organisms and insects on the field.

Rarely meet a person who is the only one of his kind in Finland and the Nordic countries.

Janne Lehto is such. Even in the world, he has less than a hundred colleagues.

In 30 years, Lehto is only the 89th golf course champion who is allowed to use the letter combination MG after his name. It is the most prestigious field management degree in the field.

The letters MG come from words in the English language Master Greenkeeper. The title translates badly into Finnish, but the 30-year-old Lehto can be called, for example, a master of field maintenance or an over-field master.

If Lehto worked in the wine industry, you could call him by name Master of Wine. In the case of Lehto, he takes care of the golf course’s condition, playability and, above all, the diversity of nature.

As his actual job, Lehto is the range master of Hirsala Golf located in Kirkkonummi. He is also the chairman of the Finnish Golf Course Managers’ Association and consults on course management for other courses.

So you can complete a three-part degree, the bachelor’s degree must have sufficient basic education and strong work experience. Lehto has graduated as a golf course manager and course master.

You must have at least ten years of work experience in field maintenance, of which three years as a field foreman on the same field, at least the previous two years.

The assessment of the second part consisted of eight essential aspects of the field foreman’s work, including personnel management, management of maintenance facilities and environmental responsibility.

“To put it a bit more simply, the degree holder is required that the field management unit he leads is the best possible A class,” says Lehto.

The third part of the degree was a two-day written exam in English, where questions were asked about everything from botany to financial management.

Of the natural sciences and Lehto became interested in the environment already at school. When he was young, he played football in the A-boys in Honga. He started playing golf at the age of 15.

“Soccer stopped when I really had to start playing,” Lehto laughs.

However, football has not completely stopped. Lehto also trains football field caretakers.

“The basic principles in maintaining the grass of a football field and a golf course are the same. Quality factors vary. In soccer, the playing surface must stay together so that there are no slips or injuries. In golf, we look for playing surfaces that are as hard as possible so that the ball can roll.”

In addition to his MG degree, Lehto has acquired international training in the field from Germany, Scotland and Australia.

Nature and its diversity have become even more important themes on golf courses around the world.

It can be said, with a bit of sarcasm, that Mantukimalainen is as important to Lehto as a player who is comfortable on the golf course. Or not to mention the cornflower beetle, which is a highly endangered species.

“They are examples of protected insect species that can be supported by creating better habitats. Wildflower meadows can serve as a good aid here.”

Bumblebees are important pollinators for biodiversity. Hirsala golf course cooperates with the Society for the Protection of Endangered Insects and the Finnish Association of Beekeepers.

Caring for nature is not a new thing on golf courses, but the increase in climate extremes is not a good thing for golf either. Even twenty years ago, a lot of fertilizers were also used on golf courses, which increased nutrient leaching.

“ “The goal is to make the field carbon negative, i.e. climate positive.”

Wildflower meadow in the Hirsala golf course area in July 2021.

The grove according to, golf courses currently use marginal nutrients and plant protection agents, if compared to agriculture.

“The way of thinking has changed a lot and has moved forward with research. Now we want the grass on the golf courses not to grow in length, but for it to recover after use and stay healthy.”

Stream waters flowing in or past the golf course area can also be filtered so that nutrients do not pass through the area.

“This way, nutrient emissions are very small. The big goal is to make the field carbon negative, i.e. climate positive. In other words, we bind as much carbon with the help of grass areas and other field vegetation as we emit from our activities.”

Lehto is satisfied that a three-hectare swamp was found on the edge of the Hirsala golf course, which was defined as a nature reserve.

It further increases the diversity even on the field, where for years there have been, for example, insect hotels, birdhouses and trout planted in the Långvikinpuro that flows by.

A lot of robotics is used on the Hirsala field. There are a total of 34 robot mowers on the field, which move along fairways and rough areas.

“Work is shifting to utilizing technology and becoming electrified. By hand, the details of the field can then be honed more precisely.”

“ “Southern Finland’s fields were now well preserved.”

Janne Lehto checks that the ball’s hole on the green has been made properly.

Winter 2021–2022 was one of the most difficult periods affecting Finnish golf courses. It was visible in the early summer in the poor condition of the fields, especially in southern Finland.

In Central Finland and Eastern Finland, on the other hand, the fields were in almost perfect condition, when there was no ice burn on them in the winter. A bad winter was followed by a cold May, which stopped the growth of hay.

“Now it seems that the situation is the other way around. That is also a typical change for golf courses. The fields in southern Finland were now preserved well, although plant diseases can be a nuisance, especially with annual plants such as village lawns,” says Lehto.

It by no means directly means that the golf season will be able to open in southern Finland in top conditions. It can take years for a golf course to recover from extensive winter damage.

“It depends on the field’s own resources and the successful measures of the following summers. It takes approximately three years to recover to the starting point.”

“ “The Master Greenkeeper degree gives reliability and creates credibility.”

There are many birdhouses on the Hirsala golf course. They are also a handy way to show the player where the ball may have slipped to the side of the woods.

For a professional there is enough demand for the golf course champion even abroad. Internationality and networking are important.

The most significant disaster occurred in the fall of 2018, when Lehto was one of 180 field managers working as volunteers in the Ryder Cup At Le Golf National in Paris, where he tuned playing platforms for the world’s best players.

Next fall, Lehto will serve as the main court champion’s assistant at the women’s Solheim Cup in Spain and in November at the Australian Open.

The Solheim Cup is played every other year between teams from the United States and Europe, similar to the men’s Ryder Cup.

In Finland, the professional qualification of golf course manager and golf course master can be completed at the professional institute in Häme. At the Finnish Sports Institute in Vierumäki, a new golf course master’s degree will also start in November.

Lehto is happy that work on golf courses is interesting, but more workers are needed in the future.

“My mission is to develop golf course maintenance and golf culture in Finland. The Master Greenkeeper degree gives reliability and creates credibility”, Lehto sums up his work.

Golf Lehto plays 10–20 rounds a year (handicap 7.0).

With which eye did you observe the field as a player?

“I can’t help but pay a lot of attention on the field to visual mistakes and things left undone. But it is important to look at the field through the player’s eyes as well. It often looks better then.”

