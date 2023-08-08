Nature | An observation of a new bird species in Finland was made near Helsinki

The closest nesting places to Europe for the brown gannet, which breeds in tropical oceans, are in Cape Verde and the islands of the Red Sea.

in Finland a new species of bird was spotted on Monday. Finland’s first brown-billed gannet was seen on Monday in the open sea off Helsinki, says the bird conservation and hobby organization Birdlife in its announcement.

The bird was photographed on the railing of the Border Guard’s patrol boat Turva. Based on the pictures, it was determined to be a young brown-mouthed. According to Birdlife, the bird rested on the ship for about three hours until it headed west in the early evening.

The closest nesting places to Europe for the brown gannet, which breeds in tropical oceans, are in Cape Verde and the islands of the Red Sea. It has been occasionally observed along the Atlantic coast, such as in Portugal. In recent years, it has also been observed further north, such as in Germany and Sweden.

In the Baltic Sea, the brown sole has not been observed before, says Birdlife.