Nature An Australian stinging tree secretes a previously unknown neurotoxin into its victim

Gympie-The venom of the Gympie tree resembles the secretions of spiders and venomous bowling houses. The encounter with the tree has taken at least two people to intensive care in Queensland, Australia.

Researchers are familiar with the stinging tree growing in Australia, which spreads a powerful poison to its victims. The pain can last for many weeks.

Belongs to the genus Dendrocnide of the nettle family Dendrocnide moroides plant is better known as Gympie-Gympie. Nettles, by comparison, are endearing flowers, according to a study by researchers at the University of Queensland.

Research A scientific publication was published on the toxicity of gympie gyms In Science Advances and reported by, for example, a U.S. channel CNN and the news agency AFP.

The hairs of the plant are covered with burner hairs that break when human or animal touches the plant. The tip of the hair breaks, allowing the hollow hair to inject and drain toxic fluid under the skin like a hypodermic needle.

Nettle toxins usually contain the same molecules as formic acid, acetylcholine, and histamine. A previously unknown neurotoxin was found in the gympie gym.

Researchers write that at least two cases are known in Queensland in which encounter with a tree has taken patients to intensive care and these have not responded to morphine given as a painkiller.

The new neurotoxin was named after the tree gympietid.

“Gympietids resemble spider and bowling venom toxins,” said an assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Queensland Irina Vetter university bulletin by.

The researchers hope that the issues identified through the study would allow for the development of more effective treatment for Gympie gym victims.