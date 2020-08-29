No Result
Nature A sandy cove is revealed from the cache of the forest, where the Russian emperor couple spent summers – there are natural wonders in Uusimaa that many have not yet discovered

August 29, 2020
Uusimaa ‘s natural treasures – Travel HS.fi

Johannes Kiias from Ekenäs went to get drinking water from Dagmar’s spring.

Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Fairytale oak forests, the favorite cove of the Russian emperor’s couple and Finland’s most beautiful hiidenkirnut. In Uusimaa, there are plenty of nature experiences that many have not yet found.

Päivi Tolonen

Published: 2:00

Only Uusimaa has a lot of great nature sites that only a few know about, says the founder of Retkipaikka.fi and a lot of people who move around in nature. Antti Huttunen. Now he is hinting at his favorite destination in Uusimaa.

“Many of us always follow the same paths. For example, Nuuksio Haukkalampi is congested from time to time. There are other interesting routes in Nuuksio – not to mention numerous other places to go on excursions in Uusimaa. Even my own familiar local nature offers interesting details, if only you can keep your eyes open. ”

