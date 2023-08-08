Crashing into glass surfaces is a common cause of death for birds. The glass walls of padel outdoor courts could be adjusted to be safer for birds with small measures.

Helsinki Ulla Leppävuori has noticed that padel courts are dangerous for birds.

He says that he works with the unbuilt and built environment from a sculptor’s point of view, and is therefore constantly moving in nature. He has observed dead birds around padel courts that have crashed into their glass walls.

Similar observations have also been collected iNaturalist– website.

According to Leppävuori, outdoor padel courts are often located in open environments, where they are the only structures in the middle of nature. That’s why they go unnoticed by birds.

“The birds have practically no chance of understanding these obstacles due to their speed.”

He says that depending on the direction of the light, the transparent glass creates a dim reflection or an apparent path through the glass for the birds.

“I think it is unsustainable that birds come across man-made elements in places like this. Birds die for no reason at all.”

Birdlife conservation specialist Aapo Salmela says that crashing into windows and glass surfaces is a significant cause of death for birds. Salmela is also aware of eyewitness observations of dead birds on the glass of padel courts, but he does not want to make padel courts particularly “sticky”.

According to Salmela, there is no systematic study of the number of bird deaths caused by collisions with glass surfaces.

“There is a clear spike in deaths during the autumn migration, when there are many birds on the move and some of the birds are quite young.”

According to Salmela, the reason for the collision is that birds do not figure out the glass in the same way as humans, but the reflections of the glass confuse the birds.

Läppävuoren According to the report, collision deaths of birds could be prevented on padel courts with, for example, milk glass-like surfaces and dot-like sticker markings. A large adhesive surface is not possible, because if the glass breaks, it would glue pieces of glass into large entities and thus endanger the safety of the players.

“As a sculptor, I would also see that a structure could be built outside the glass walls, for example, out of wooden beams, which would be a sign to the birds that they cannot pass through it.”

Salmela also notes that you can prevent birds from crashing into glass surfaces by using, for example, various tapes. According to him, if the glass surface is a window in your own home, you can also reduce reflections by closing the curtains.

Alder mountain hopes that the customers of the padel courts would notice the problem and demand a change. He would like quick action from the padel entrepreneurs, because outdoor padel courts have been standing for several years.

In addition, Leppävuori would hope that in the future there would be cooperation between different sectors and new methods would be developed to notify birds about glass surfaces.

He emphasizes that instead of blaming anyone, it is important that the problem be tackled.

“This is something that could be done immediately. It’s not an impossible request either.”

I paddled popularity began to grow rapidly in 2020, and in 2021 the number of enthusiasts doubled from the previous year.

The website of the Finnish Padelliito states that in 2022 the association was aware of 1,016 padel courts in Finland, while the corresponding number in 2020 was 206 and the year before 90.

This summer, however, it was reported that the supply of courts has exceeded the demand and one of the largest Finnish padel operators applied for corporate restructuring.