Nature | A robot shaving the yard threatens hedgehogs – clippers should only be used during the day

If a hedgehog scurrying in the garden at dusk meets a robot shaving the grass, it can go badly. The hedgehog’s way of defending itself by curling up in a ball does not help in this situation – and the intelligence of modern robots does not seem to be sufficient to avoid hedgehogs.

The problem has been talked about in recent years in the Finnish media as well. Fortunately, lawnmower manufacturers have expressed interest in research findings that could help.

Now German, British and Danish researchers studied the topic thoroughly. Their three studies published Animals magazine.

First the study mapped hedgehog injuries in Germany. In less than a year and a half, nearly 400 individuals wounded in the yards were brought to animal clinics, and almost half died from their injuries.

Since the injured are hiding, almost all of them were probably not found.

According to the researchers, the share of robotic lawnmowers can be deduced from two things. First of all, many cuts were made on Sundays, when the use of other types of cutters is prohibited due to their noise.

Secondly, robot mowers are the only ones whose use is allowed at night, i.e. when hedgehogs are active.

Second studies found out with 50 hedgehogs how to behave in front of a robot mower. The researchers ensured the safety of the device by removing the blades and preparing to prevent a collision if necessary.

Each individual faced the approaching cutter twice. In about 40 percent of the cases, the hedgehog stood still. The hedgehog ran away in 15 percent of the encounters.

Completely curling into a ball was rare, but in 43 percent of cases the hedgehog froze in place and partially coiled itself.

The second time the hedgehogs were more timid than the first time. Perhaps they can learn to avoid the cutter if they survive the first encounter, the researchers reasoned.

In the third in the study was looking for the best way to test how safe clippers are for hedgehogs. The results should help classify devices and develop them better.

In addition, the researchers hope that robotic lawnmowers should only be used during the day, when hedgehogs are usually resting in their nests.

Published in Tiede Luonto magazine 4/2024.