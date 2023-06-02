Nature | A record number of sixes were born in Saimaa

According to the latest population estimate, there are about 440 individuals living in the waters of Saimaa.

In Saimaa the largest number of sixes in census history was born this year, a total of one hundred, says Metsähallitus.

According to it, the past winter, like the previous winter, had plenty of snow and was favorable for norpa nesting. The cub mortality seems to have remained low, like last year.

The number of litters born may be more detailed in the fall in connection with the stock assessment.

“One hundred and six is ​​the result of a full ten. The record birth rate is explained by females in good condition and new individuals that have survived to reproductive age,” says Metsähallitus’ special expert on nature conservation Miina Auttila in the bulletin.

According to Auttila, in addition to the two snowy winters, the number of fish will probably also be affected by the expanded and unified fishing restriction areas in recent years. Thanks to them, even more chicks survive to adulthood.

Every Fifth Kuutti was born in the Apukinoks. Nowadays, the nesting areas of the Saimaa norpa are made every year from the beginning of winter, because the snow conditions during the breeding season cannot be predicted.

I’m counting based on this, the number of skunks has increased especially in Pihlajavedi, where the population of skunks has steadily increased in recent years. 43 out of this year’s 100 skunks were found in Pihlajavedi. In the water areas south of Savonlinna, both the population size and the number of skunks have increased, Metsähallitus says.

“More Kuutti now move outside fishing restricted areas than before, and their risk of being caught in fishing gear is higher. It is therefore desirable that instead of nets, safe fishing gear for norba would be used outside the restricted areas and times”, says WWF’s regional representative Ismo Marttinen in the bulletin.

In terms of the Norppi, safe fishing gear is, for example, catfishes, the throat of which does not exceed 15 centimeters even when stretched. In addition, you can use sleds designed to be safe for the norse.