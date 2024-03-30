Nature | A direct folk hike to HS readers' favorite destination – Hikers give three tips to Uutela

Vuosaari On Saturday, a direct folk hike runs along Aurinkoranta towards Uutela.

Families with children, dog walkers, couples and joggers – on a sunny afternoon, everyone seems to be heading in the same direction.

Many people have stopped for a hot drink at Kahvila Kampela before the nature trails. The wall tiles smell, the birds sing, and even a small traffic jam in the parking lot makes hikers smile.

Voted as the best nature destination in Helsinki, Uutela certainly does not disappoint.

The sun, brick soles and coffee attracted outdoor enthusiasts to stop at Kahvila Kampela.

Extract received 27 votes in HS's vote for the entire capital region. Otherwise, the different areas of Vuosaari did excellently in the competition for the best nature destination.

No wonder. If you want to enjoy the marine nature, Uutela can be reached by public transport in less than an hour from the center of Helsinki.

The first advice is to arrive there on foot or by bus, or at least consider parking in the parking lot at the beginning of Uutelantie.

“It's not worth going all the way to the end,” advises Yevgeny Smirnov referring to two parking areas located deeper in Uutela.

Smirnov and his family have arrived in Uutela from Herttoniemi. The place has been familiar to Smirnov since he was young, and like many others, Smirnov considers the area to be the best outdoor destination in Helsinki.

The family of Yevgeni Smirnov (second left) had carefully prepared for the first trip of the year. Accompanied by daughter Lilia (left), spouse Lili Wittig and children Joel and Leona and Choco the dog.

In Uutela, you could already see the open sea in the last days of March.

Smirnov I think the best thing about Uutela is that there is always shelter from the wind and peace in the area.

The people of Vuosaari agree Jonna Siivikko and Mikko Hyvärinenwho had come to enjoy the spring sun with their 13-year-old dog Nelli.

“Even though there are an exceptionally large number of people here today, you can still find a quiet place,” says Hyvärinen.

Jonna Siivikko, Nelli-koira and Mikko Hyvärinen had taken buns, coffee and new binoculars.

The couple goes out in the area all year round. Another tip comes from Siiviko.

“Now that the snow has melted, it's possible to detour to quieter little paths again.”

In Uutela, there is an eight-shaped nature trail consisting of two loops of a few kilometers. As a novelty in the area, the “herppipolku” opened last year, i.e. a nature trail where you can get to know the amphibians, lizards and snakes that live in the area.

At the end of March, however, animal sightings focused on birds. Siiviko had new binoculars with him, which were meant to peer into the horizon.

Uutela's two campfire shelters were buzzing, but the agreement gave way and everyone's sausages fit on the grate.

Tuija, Veeti, Tomi and Emilia Eliasson had hiked in their favorite destination in Nuuksio the day before.

Spring The Eliasson family also came to Vuosaari to show signs. On Friday, the family from Vantaa had been camping at their favorite destination in Nuuksio, but had come to Eastern Helsinki on the recommendation of a friend.

“Forest, peace and water”, the mother of the family Tuija Eliasson told as the most important criteria for an excursion destination.

for a 10-year-old For Emilia and for an 8-year-old For Veet was printed with nature bingo, which tuned the senses to observe the environment.

Tuija Eliasson suggests that, for example, there are bingo templates on Suomen Latu's website, which can be used to get even more out of a forest trip.

Emilia Eliasson headed to Uutela with nature bingo.

Uutela's third nature trail is the Metsäluontopolku, which runs through one of the area's three nature reserves.

Saturday a visit to Uutela reveals why the area of ​​over one hundred hectares is so popular.

For those who long for nature, there is both a forest and a seaside. On the other hand, it is easy to get to the area, there is a place for a picnic, and in the area you can also become a part of the history of maritime Helsinki, because the outdoor recreation area still has some villas built in the 19th century, as well as the older Skata farm.

And despite its popularity, everyone can find a quiet spot on the rock from which to look out to sea.