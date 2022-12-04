Nature | 700 endangered seals found dead in the Caspian Sea

The seals washed ashore in the Russian republic of Dagestan. The cause of death of the animals is not yet known.

“The number of dead seals may still increase. The cause of their death is unknown,” local authorities told news agency Tassi news channel CNN’s by.

Earlier this year, 140 dead Caspian seals were found on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan.

Caspian seals live only in the Caspian Sea. They have suffered from, among other things, seal hunting, environmental changes and climate change.