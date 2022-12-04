Sunday, December 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nature | 700 endangered seals found dead in the Caspian Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

The seals washed ashore in the Russian republic of Dagestan. The cause of death of the animals is not yet known.

Caspian Sea 700 dead Caspian seals have been found on the beach in Russia. The cause of death of the endangered animals is not yet known.

“The number of dead seals may still increase. The cause of their death is unknown,” local authorities told news agency Tassi news channel CNN’s by.

The seals washed ashore in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

Earlier this year, 140 dead Caspian seals were found on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan.

Caspian seals live only in the Caspian Sea. They have suffered from, among other things, seal hunting, environmental changes and climate change.

#Nature #endangered #seals #dead #Caspian #Sea

See also  HS analysis The clinical readiness of the owls and the clinicality of the finish betrayed Bucharest
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Two million euros, but no longer a fisherman: "It eats at you"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.