Two of the largest cosmetics groups in the world — Natura &Co and France’s L’Oréal — announced a facelift in their global operations, on Tuesday (4). By purchasing for US$ 2.5 billion the Australian brand Aesop, the largest conglomerate of beauty products in the world, headquartered in Paris, it strengthens its business in the Asian market, especially in China. For the Brazilian company, the money from the transaction reinforces the cash position and relieves pressure from interest rates, since it is equivalent to 100% of its debt. In addition, the company intends to strengthen its business in Latin America, a region where there are countries with more synergies and identity with the brand. For Fabio Barbosa, CEO of Natura &Co, the sale of Aesop marks a new cycle of development. “With a strengthened financial structure and an unleveraged balance sheet, we will be able to deepen the focus on strategic priorities, especially in its investment plan in Latin America”, said Barbosa. “We will also be able to focus on continuing to improve The Body Shop’s business and refocus Avon International’s presence,” he said. Last year, Natura &Co recorded net revenue of R$ 36.3 billion.

Under the command of CEO Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal also has a strategy to strengthen regionally, but with a focus on Asia. With more than 100 years and sales of 38.2 billion euros in 2022, the company owns brands such as Garnier, Lancôme, Biotherm, Kérastase and Vichy, in addition to L’Oréal itself. In Brazil, it also owns the brand Niely — specialized in afro skin and hair. Although an Australian brand, Aesop is well positioned as a luxury brand in major Asian consumer markets. For global CEO Hieronimus, Aesop is well established as a luxury product. “This is a brand strongly connected with all current trends, and L’Oréal will accelerate the realization of its enormous growth potential, particularly in China and Travel Retail”, said the CEO of L’Oréal.

According to L’Oréal, the acquisition of Aesop is part of a diversification plan for the group’s portfolio. “Aesop holds a unique position in the global luxury beauty market, thanks to its design-led brand essence, its highly effective and sensory products, as well as its customer-obsessed philosophy,” he said. “We have great confidence that Aesop will join L’Oréal Luxury’s club of billionaire brands and will therefore contribute significantly to the growth of the division in the coming years.” L’Oréal’s luxury division has made five regional acquisitions in the past five years. With Aesop, this will lead to a portfolio of 24 very complementary brands, according to the company.

Since it was acquired by Natura &Co, in 2012, Aesop has multiplied its results exponentially. Between 2012 and 2022, gross sales skyrocketed from $28 million to $537 million. The total points of sale (stores and kiosks) jumped from 52 to 395 and the number of countries increased from eight to 29. Last year, Aesop opened its first physical store in China and significantly expanded the fragrance category. After the deal is concluded, Natura, Aesop and L’Oréal will have their operations renewed. How the beauty sector should be.