D.Borna Sosa from VfB Stuttgart, born in Croatia, will not be able to play for the German national soccer team after his naturalization. After examining the FIFA statutes, the DFB will refrain from applying to the 23-year-old full-back to change associations, as national team director Oliver Bierhoff announced on request this Tuesday.

“Borna Sosa is an interesting player with great potential, not just because of his performance this season. After completing his naturalization process, we could have imagined him in the national team, ”said Bierhoff. “That is why we have carefully and seriously examined the possibility of eligibility to play in Germany over the past few days.”

“Little prospect of success”

The result is “unfortunately not positive”. According to the feedback from the world association FIFA, the DFB “had to forego an application to change associations in his case, as this would have little prospect of success due to the statutes that were changed only a few months ago. But I am sure that he will go his way. We wish him all the best and much success for this, ”said Bierhoff.

The FIFA statutes state, among other things, that a change may only be granted if the player “was not yet 21 years old at the time of his last appearance for his current member association in an official competition in any football division”.

Sosa was already 22nd when he last played for Croatia’s U21s in the European Championship qualification against Scotland at the end of November 2020. The left-back recently accepted German citizenship and declared that he would also play for the DFB selection.