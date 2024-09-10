Becoming an American is not easy. Immigration authorities must ensure that those who obtain such status will act in accordance with what is expected of a citizen of the country. In this regard, An element that might not seem so relevant could lead to you being accused of fraud. in the process of citizenship.

A few days ago, the United States Attorney’s Office in Florida announced the case of Dorian Velasquez, a Guatemalan man who had applied for citizenship through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

According to the details he shared, the man submitted his application in April 2014. In July, he was interviewed by Uscis officials and finally, on July 25, 2015, He took the oath of allegiance and became a naturalized United States citizen.

However, in October 2019, Velasquez pleaded guilty to four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Why, if this situation occurred after his naturalization, He was charged with fraud?

The reason is that the application for citizenship, under penalty of perjury, asks the question: “Have you ever committed, assisted in the commission of, or attempted to commit any crime?” commit a crime or infraction for which he was not arrested?”

Every time Velasquez was asked this question, he answered no, despite the fact that the crimes for which he was formally charged in 2019 occurred between 2011 and 2015. Although he was not arrested, the man was required to report the situation on his USCIS form. He now faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, in addition to the automatic revocation of your U.S. citizenship.

Failure to disclose criminal records is a form of naturalization fraud. Photo:iStock Share

Demonstrate good moral character, one of the requirements for obtaining U.S. citizenship

As already mentioned, People who lie on their citizenship application may be charged with committing naturalization fraud.But it must also be remembered that one of the requirements for becoming an American is to demonstrate good moral character.

The firm specialized in migration Boundlessexplained that Uscis conducts a criminal background check to verify that the person has not committed serious crimes. This evaluation covers a period of three to five years prior to the application.

In addition to taking into account the background, It is considered a lack of moral character if you lie to a USCIS officer during the naturalization interview.. If you do so, you could be charged with fraud, as in the case mentioned above.