A gathering off road is an event where enthusiasts come together to share their passion for naturalistic excursions aboard off-road vehicles. Owners of equipped off-road vehicles with different levels of preparation usually participate in these rallies, but other events are reserved for different types of vehicles such as ATVs, quads, etc.
Off-road event activities
These off-road events can include various activities, including excursions through easy-to-travel dirt roads up to rough terrain, defined as “hard”, where only the most prepared vehicles can pass. In tackling these off-road routes, the participants sometimes challenge each other by putting themselves to the test.
Nature excursions organized aboard off-road vehicles
Below are the dates of the off-road events, recommended selected 4×4 rallies, sponsored by Italian off-road federation, ASI, UISP and other sports promotion bodies, opportunities to experience a spectacular naturalistic excursion aboard an off-road vehicle.
May 2023 the dates of the off-road rallies
June 2023 off-road rallies
Off-road social activity
Not of secondary importance, these gatherings also represent an opportunity for off-road enthusiasts to socialise, share information and knowledge on off-road driving techniques, vehicle maintenance, and more. They are usually created too groups of off-roaders on social networkswhere enthusiasts exchange information, dates of future rallies, share images and videos of their outings.
