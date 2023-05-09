A gathering off road is an event where enthusiasts come together to share their passion for naturalistic excursions aboard off-road vehicles. Owners of equipped off-road vehicles with different levels of preparation usually participate in these rallies, but other events are reserved for different types of vehicles such as ATVs, quads, etc.

Off-road event activities

These off-road events can include various activities, including excursions through easy-to-travel dirt roads up to rough terrain, defined as “hard”, where only the most prepared vehicles can pass. In tackling these off-road routes, the participants sometimes challenge each other by putting themselves to the test.

Nature excursions organized aboard off-road vehicles

Below are the dates of the off-road events, recommended selected 4×4 rallies, sponsored by Italian off-road federation, ASI, UISP and other sports promotion bodies, opportunities to experience a spectacular naturalistic excursion aboard an off-road vehicle.

June 2023 off-road rallies

Off-road social activity

Not of secondary importance, these gatherings also represent an opportunity for off-road enthusiasts to socialise, share information and knowledge on off-road driving techniques, vehicle maintenance, and more. They are usually created too groups of off-roaders on social networkswhere enthusiasts exchange information, dates of future rallies, share images and videos of their outings.

👉 Off-road and 4×4 activities

If you are passionate about off road, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can order it from the comfort of your home, it will arrive in a few days.

#OFFROAD DOC!!! ELABORATE 4×4 Book it #NOW we’ll bring it straight home! SUBSCRIBE elabora.com/4×4-subscription

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK