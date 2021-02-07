Natural Science High School for the Kumpula campus

The five-story high school building is becoming a wooden structure.

Helsinki the high school of natural sciences is getting new teaching facilities on the Kumpula university campus in the autumn of 2023.

The aim is for the operations of the High School of Natural Sciences to be transferred to the new building to be built at 5 Peter Kalmin Street and to the existing teaching and sports facilities of the University of Helsinki. The university can also use the high school facilities for its activities.

University Properties approved the building project plan in December. The city’s goal is to rent teaching facilities from University Properties.

If the city council approves the lease later in the spring, construction of the new building could begin in the summer of 2021.

Again the high school building is becoming wood-framed and has five floors and a partial basement. The building is energy and life cycle efficient and low carbon.

The high school yard forms a park-like square, which is to be joined as a pedestrian route to Kustaa Vaasantie.

Future co-operation with the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences of the University of Helsinki may further increase the popularity of the High School of Natural Sciences.

The faculty has the opportunity to expand science education activities and teacher training with a partner high school.

The teaching facilities of the high school of natural sciences, founded in 1999, are currently located on Mäkelänkatu in Käpylä. The school building was designed by an architect Aarno Rose Mountain Paragon headquartered in 1973.

The high school has about 700 students and 50 teachers.