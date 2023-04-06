Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

The consequences of the governmental and presidential vacuum and the current economic collapse in Lebanon are not limited to its current conditions only, but its effects, which are feared to be catastrophic, extend to the future prospects for this country’s ability to benefit from its resources, primarily its wealth of natural gas and oil, along its coasts. Overlooking the Mediterranean.

Despite the atmosphere of optimism spread by reaching a Lebanese-Israeli agreement months ago, signed with American mediation, to demarcate the maritime borders between the two countries, Beirut’s ability to translate this understanding on the ground is still subject to widespread internal and external doubts.

This agreement culminated in arduous, indirect negotiations that lasted about 3 years, between Lebanon and Israel, and were sponsored by the United States and the United Nations, regarding ways to divide the rights to explore for gas and oil, in an area rich in them in the Mediterranean, with an area of ​​​​approximately 860 square kilometers.

However, resolving that dispute, which would theoretically open the door for the authorities in Beirut to start exploiting the energy resources in the region, does not mean that they will be able to start exploration soon, in the areas that the agreement stipulated, that they are now completely under Lebanese sovereignty, and which international companies hope will be. It can produce up to 6.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

According to experts and observers of Lebanese affairs, the continued dominance of the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia in Lebanon, in addition to the exacerbation of the division between the political parties there, will maintain the fears and questions that many have about the extent to which the current authorities in Beirut can activate the agreement, after about Five months after signing.

In statements published by the “Natural Gas World” electronic platform concerned with following up the latest developments in the field of natural gas production and sale in the world, experts indicated that the Lebanese authorities should make more efforts to reform the energy sector, mitigate the complex problems it faces, as well as Creating the necessary environment to launch actual energy exploration operations off the country’s coast on the Mediterranean.

Experts emphasized that it will not be possible to make any real reforms or steps in this regard, at a time when the Baabda Presidential Palace is still vacant, since the end of President Michel Aoun’s term in late October. They also stressed that the tutelage imposed by the party on the political and military decision keeps Lebanon in a state of rupture, and fuels sectarian tensions in its lands, which was embodied in the recent dispute over the date for the activation of daylight savings time, which brought to mind the tense atmosphere that prevailed during the civil war.