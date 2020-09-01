After waking up in the morning we like to see our face immaculate, but if the face looks full of pimples then the whole mood gets upset. But fortunately, we have some DIY remedies that can help in getting rid of pimples overnight.

Yes, there are so many ingredients in our home kitchen, which applied at night will reduce the swelling of pimples in the day. It is very useful in healing your skin fast and getting rid of acne. Read on to know about all these remedies.

Honey



The moisturizing effect and antibacterial properties of honey eradicate bacteria from the face, thereby controlling pimples. To see the benefits, apply honey on acne and leave it for overnight. Then in the morning wash your face with lukewarm water.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is considered a boon for all your beauty problems including acne. This oil is full of antiseptic and antibacterial properties, which rapidly removes harmful bacteria and cures acne. To apply it on face, take 2 drops of tea tree oil and add 10 drops of (coconut oil / almond oil / jojoba oil) to it. Leave it for a few hours. Later wash with warm water.

Green tea



Green tea contains a lot of antioxidants. To apply it, put 1-2 green tea bags in 1 cup of hot water and then apply it as a toner on your face with the help of cotton pad. Let it sit overnight. Then wash your face in the morning.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has antibacterial, antioxidant, and antiseptic properties, causing acne to dry quickly. To apply it, first wash your face and then apply aloe vera gel on acne. Let it sit overnight. Wash it in the morning.

cinnamon and honey

This is a remedy that never fails in the case of acne. When honey and cinnamon are mixed together and applied on pimples, their antibacterial properties make the face spotless and eliminate pimples. To apply it on the face, melt 1 tbsp of cinnamon powder in 2-3 tbsp of honey and apply on the acne with the help of a cotton ball. Leave it for 10-15 minutes. Later wash it thoroughly.