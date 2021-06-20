An individual develops anemia due to a number of different causes, and these reasons depend on the type of anemia, as there are many types of anemia. Anemia leads to general weakness and causes many health problems, and anemia can be overcome through natural preparations. Here are recipes for treating anemia at home:

Spinach and pumpkin juice is a source of iron and magnesium.

Prune juice (rich in manganese, vitamins B6 and C.

Both beetroot juice and pomegranate juice contribute to an increase in red blood cells, and beetroot is rich in folic acid, and pomegranate is rich in iron and some other minerals, such as: copper and potassium.

In the case of regular consumption of these juices, the production of red blood cells increases, the flow of oxygen to various parts of the body is better, and the feeling of activity and energy increases.

Flax and sesame seeds (fiber, antioxidants and protein). Eating sesame seeds is an ideal way to get iron, especially black sesame seeds.