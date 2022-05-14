Surely lately you have heard about friends or relatives who have undergone a “detox” or detoxification process, and it is more and more frequent that we fall on the 20th that we must let our body rest from processed foods, sugars, fats, alcohol, medicines and a series of substances that end up making our body seriously ill. Sometimes we just need strong doses of water and vegetables to heal it. Well, the same thing happens with the planet, it is so intoxicated that the only way to save our nature is with nature itself.

According to a recent study led by The Nature Conservancy along with 15 other organizations, maximizing nature’s ability to deal with climate change at a cost-effective price could have the same effect as the world stopping annual oil burning altogether.

This coming May 19, the Spanish Committee of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) will hold the 6th Conference on Nature Conservation 2030 objectives: Nature conservation in a key decade. Important international experts will meet there in order to seek global strategies to stop the loss of biodiversity, but through solutions based on nature.

Well, in order to drastically reduce our emissions on a global scale, it is urgent to develop and implement more clean energy, improve energy efficiency and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. But no action is going to be as powerful and efficient against global warming as using nature itself.

Research shows that solutions based on nature and the land sector in general could reduce up to 30 percent of the climate mitigation needed by 2050, which was agreed in the Paris Agreements.

For nature to save nature it is necessary to protect, restore and sustainably manage ecosystems, a very important example of nature-based solutions is mangrove restoration.

The mangroves that are found along the coasts act as natural barriers that protect against erosion and strong storms. They filter water, are a source of valuable wood and food resources for coastal communities and also store huge amounts of carbon, facts that quickly contain the effects of climate change.

Another great natural remedy against the accelerated climate change that humanity, fauna and flora are suffering is to build green cities.

Currently, when it rains a lot in a city that is so full of cement everywhere, such as Monterrey, for example, the rainwater is not absorbed and causes serious flooding.

That stagnant water runs through streams, rivers and lakes, and ends up contaminating drinking water. That is why it is so necessary that there are many green areas in cities to reduce flood risks and protect freshwater ecosystems. Today we can all verify it; the cement and pavement increase the heat and the green areas incredibly cool the temperature.

And well, another nature-based solution is not even the restoration of forests, it is simply to stop deforesting and degrading them, because these ecosystems are home to 80 percent of the planet’s terrestrial biodiversity, they provide clean air and water; they prevent landslides and help regulate temperature by removing a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere.

In such a way that it would be enough to invest in what grows naturally and protect it to save us from climate change, but a few in the world prefer to concentrate millions of dollars exploiting and destroying our ecosystems than saving the planet for everyone.