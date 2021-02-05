Natural phenomena There have been two avalanches in Lapland within a few days – “There have been unstable conditions on the slopes,” estimates the meteorologist

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the fells in Lapland currently have either a moderate or significant risk of avalanche.

On Wednesday An avalanche occurred in Luostotunturi in Sodankylä, resulting in two free skiers was stuck in the snow for about an hour. On Friday, an avalanche happened again near Pirunkuru in Äkäslompolo. No one was reportedly left under the snow. The firefighter on duty described avalanche to “massive”.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute estimates that individual Lapland fells currently have either a moderate or significant risk of avalanche. These are elevated or dangerous avalanche conditions. The institution evaluates the hazard on a scale of 1 to 5 as either two or three.

The avalanche forecast has been updated on Friday morning. It concerns unmanaged natural slopes in Finland. Marked and maintained routes have virtually no similar risk.

Meteorological the department’s avalanche forecast is made at the department’s Rovaniemi office. Meteorologist on duty Joni Kentala Rovaniemi says that the risk of avalanches is currently at about the same level as the season.

“I wouldn’t say the situation is exceptional,” Kentala estimates.

“There have been unstable conditions on the slopes. Large amounts of snow are not coming in the next few days but the north current will continue to be moderate and it will move snow in the fells. The situation will not change terribly in the coming days. ”

As there have been several avalanches recently and in different places, according to Kentala, it is worth avoiding the steepest points of unmanaged slopes.

Meteorological the facility bases its forecasts on avalanche hazard on meteorological data and observations of snow, especially snow cover layers. Both slope entrepreneurs and freedivers send snow measurements to the plant from different slopes, says Kentala.

In practice, the risk of an avalanche increases if weak layers are observed on the slope inside the snow cover. Weak layers can fail and thus cause an avalanche, Kentala says.

“Now in many places there has been a faint layer inside the snow cover.”

Kentala estimates that the avalanches that took place nearby can be partly explained by the fact that there are possibly more people moving in nature.

“This also depends on how many notifications are received. No information is always available about avalanches. For example, if a person is not present. ”

The avalanche in Ylläs was reportedly caused by two free skiers. The avalanche in Luostotunturi was possibly also caused by two free skiers, but there is no certainty.