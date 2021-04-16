Natural phenomena The video shows traces of a landslide off the famous coast of Dorset, England

Massive the landslide has once again shaped England’s famous coastal strip known as the Jurassic Coast.

The landslide seen in the video happened between Seatown and Eype Beach on Tuesday. The country collapsed on two occasions.

“The rock is very unstable, and more of it is expected to collapse,” Dorset officials said according to Reuters.

Erosion has consumed the shoreline for millions of years and continues to do so.

A photo of the landslide was taken from the plane on April 16th.­

Jurassic Coast is the name given to a stretch of about 153 kilometers off the south coast of England. The Jurassic Coast begins at Orcombe Point in Exmouth and continues east to Old Harry Rock to Dorset near Swanage.

The coast is rich in geological output, as deposits can be seen there from several different geological periods and fossil finds are common.

The oldest aggregates date back to the Triassic about 250 million years ago. Deposits from the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods are also seen on the coast. According to the current understanding, dinosaurs, as well as numerous other species, were destroyed when an asteroid collided with Earth at the end of the Cretaceous about 65.5 million years ago.

The Jurassic Coast was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2001.

