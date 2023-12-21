Natural phenomena | Rare nacreous clouds can still be seen at the end of the year

Pearly clouds were visible over almost the entire Finnish sky last Sunday, which is rare.

in Finland there are good chances of spotting nacreous clouds for the rest of the year, says the University of Oulu in its press release.

Nacre clouds are ice crystal clouds that occur in the middle atmosphere, i.e. the stratosphere, at an altitude of about 15–25 kilometers.

“The beautiful colors of nacreous clouds are created by the diffraction of light, i.e. bending in the barrier formed by small crystals”, professor emeritus Kalevi Mursula says in the announcement.

According to him, a similar color phenomenon can be seen on the surface of a soap bubble.

It is usually only in the polar region that it is cold enough for pearly clouds to form.

However, pearly clouds could be seen over almost the entire Finnish sky last Sunday

Pearly clouds can be observed in the sky of Finland due to the exceptional location of the polar vortex, the announcement says.

Normally, cold arctic air stays in the polar region thanks to the polar vortex and the polar jet stream in its lower part.

This autumn, however, the polar vortex has tilted away from the North Pole towards Europe. Therefore, the upper atmosphere of Finland has arctic cold air, which enables the formation of nacreous clouds.

The emergence of the phenomenon also requires that the polar vortex is moderately strong and that the vortex has moved in the appropriate direction, the release says.

A cloud of pearls the cold air required to create it and the nitric acid it contains can act as a platform for ozone destruction.

Therefore, nacreous clouds and the ozone hole often occur simultaneously.

The ozone hole has followed the polar vortex away from the North Pole and moved towards Europe, now partly located above Finland as well.