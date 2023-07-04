Natural phenomena | A supermoon shone in the night sky in Greece

3.7. 22:06

Supermoon rose to heaven in Greece.

According to the news channel CNN, the supermoon seen on Monday evening is one of four during the current year. Of these, the supermoon seen at the end of August will be the closest to Earth.

Moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical orbit, i.e. its distance to the Earth varies. When the Moon is close to perigee, i.e. the closest point of its orbit relative to the Earth, you can see a so-called supermoon in the sky during a full moon. The furthest point of the moon’s orbit is called the apogee.

of the US Space Administration ie According to NASA at perigee, the Moon appears 14 percent wider and 30 percent brighter when viewed from Earth compared to apogee.

The closest point of the moon’s orbit from Earth is about 356,400 kilometers away, and the farthest point is about 407,400 kilometers away.