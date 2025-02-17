The wrinkles that appear in all people as part of the natural aging process are not a problem Severe doctor. Now, the fight to get rid of them can cost a fortune. In fact, they are the main reason for aesthetic consultation, since both women and men want to be just as young people for out and by inside.

In general, they can appear in different parts of the faces: front wrinkles, wrinkles of the eyebrows or glabelar lines, Gallo legs, wrinkles on the lower eyelid, on the cheeks, Nasogenian groove, puppet lines, bar code either Horizontal neck lines.

In depth

Regardless of your typologythe reality is that there is a wide range of alternatives to improve everything The appearance and soften wrinkles No need to go through the operating room. Yes, although it may seem strange, especially for the impact of Social networks in recent years.

Of all options, Rosa Mosqueta oil stands out above the rest. Apparently, it has been used since the time of the ancient Egyptians as part of a regular and natural routine of skin care. All this, of course, thanks to the fact that it is full of All possible nutritional elements and anti -aging.

Properties

Considered as the cosmetic anti -aging par excellence and one of the great elixires of youthit has the following benefits:

Favors collagen production . It contains vitamin A, which stimulates collagen production, essential to guarantee skin flexibility and firmness.

. It contains vitamin A, which stimulates collagen production, essential to guarantee skin flexibility and firmness. Provides great hydration . This product is perfect to favor skin hydration, fighting dry dermis, which is more prone to wrinkle prematurely than fat.

. This product is perfect to favor skin hydration, fighting dry dermis, which is more prone to wrinkle prematurely than fat. Reduces inflammation . Anti -inflammatory properties present help to calm irritated skin and reduce inflammation.

. Anti -inflammatory properties present help to calm irritated skin and reduce inflammation. Protects against sun damage . The sun is one of the most harmful fatores for our skin, specifically for the face, producing wrinkles and spots.

. The sun is one of the most harmful fatores for our skin, specifically for the face, producing wrinkles and spots. Delays wrinkle formation . It is able to penetrate deeply into the skin, getting it in an intense way.

. It is able to penetrate deeply into the skin, getting it in an intense way. Decreases expression lines. It is rich in vitamins E and C, antioxidants that prevent the oxidation of cells and, with it, the formation of free radicals, which influence the aging process.

To take into account

To make the most of its benefits, It is advisable to apply this oil at nightafter washing all the face. You just have to place two or three drops on your fingers and spread it down the face of serum, always with movements Circular and Ascendants.