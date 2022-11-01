Natural left-handed: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Mancino naturale, a comedy and dramatic film of 2022, directed by Salvatore Allocca, with Claudia Gerini and Francesco Colella, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells the story of Isabella, a young woman who lives in a popular neighborhood in Latina, where she spends a life that is not at all fulfilling. Isabella lost her husband three years before her and now she finds herself raising her teenage son Paolo, named after her father to pay homage to her football idol Paolo Rossi. The boy has one characteristic in common with the great footballer: he has an extraordinary left foot and after the death of her husband, Isabella desires at all costs that her son becomes a professional footballer. The news of a tournament that represents a great opportunity for Paolo, makes Isabella fall victim of wrong choices. The woman will also have to find the courage to face the ghosts of her past with which she has not yet made peace …

Natural left-handed: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the natural left-handed plot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Claudia Gerini: Isabella

Francesco Colella: Fabrizio

Alessio Perinelli: Paolo

Katia Ricciarelli: Maria

Massimo Ranieri: Marcello D’Apporto

Alessandro Bressanello: Gerardo

Syria Simeoni: Valeria

Francesca De Martini: teacher

Luca Bastianello: bank manager

Luciano Scarpa: Vittorio

Stefano Scandaletti: Mario

Giandomenico Cupaiuolo: Andrea

Simone La Piana: mister

Streaming and tv

Where to see natural Mancino on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 1 November 2022 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.