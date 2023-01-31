The detox juices are a great way to improve digestion, decrease fluid retention, promote weight loss and increase body energy.

These juices are prepared from fruits and vegetables with antioxidant and diuretic properties, such as cabbage, cucumber, lemon, and beets, among others.

When a fruit juice is made, all the health benefits are taken advantage of because they provide vitamins and minerals that help maintain body energy during the day, in addition to helping digestion, they have anti-inflammatories, detoxifiers and provide protection against diseases.

When prepared in juices, the combination of fruits with other types of cereals helps purify the body, since many of its qualities are enhanced, such as its antioxidant, diuretic and weight loss properties.

These are the best juices that help detoxify and lose weight

Green cabbage, lemon and cucumber juice It is an excellent option to improve bowel function and help reduce excess fluids. For its preparation, 1 cabbage leaf, the juice of 1/2 lemon, 1/3 peeled cucumber, 1 peeled red apple and 150 ml of coconut water are blended. It is preferable to take it without sugar or sweeteners. This juice can be stored in a tightly closed container and kept in the freezer for up to 6 hours.

Another recommended detox juice is cabbage, beetroot and ginger. This juice helps speed up metabolism, burn fat and lose weight. Blend 2 cabbage leaves, 1 tablespoon of mint leaves, 1 apple, 1 carrot or 1 beetroot, 1/2 peeled cucumber, 1 teaspoon of grated ginger and 1 glass of water. It is important to take it without sugar or sweeteners. This juice can be stored in a tightly closed container and kept in the refrigerator for up to 6 hours.

Finally, tomato detox juice is a perfect option to increase energy and help lose weight.. For its preparation, 150 ml of ready tomato juice, 25 ml of lemon juice and sparkling water are mixed. It is important to add ice when drinking it. This juice can be taken immediately after its preparation.

It is important to note that detox juices should be consumed in conjunction with a balanced diet. It is recommended to ingest between 250 and 500 ml of juice a day.

If you want to follow a liquid detox diet or a low-carbohydrate diet, it is advisable to see a nutritionist for a nutritional evaluation and a meal plan tailored to individual needs.