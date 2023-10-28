Natural gas | There are only ten ice-strengthened lng tankers in the western world – Will they be delivered to Finland in winter?

Finland’s supply of natural gas in the winter depends on whether enough LNG tankers that can cope with Finland’s winter conditions can be delivered to the floating terminal in Inkoo. According to Gasum’s manager, only a dozen of them are available in the western world.

Finland the fate of the supply of natural gas next winter depends on whether enough ice-strengthened LNG ships with cargo can be ordered to Finland.

Last December, the Finnish government leased the large LNG terminal ship Exemplar to the west of Helsinki in the port of Inkoo. It can vaporize liquefied natural gas, or LNG, transported by ships back into gaseous form and feed it into the Finnish gas pipeline.

The ship was acquired after Finland had stopped importing gas through the pipeline from Russia. The purchase of an expensive ship was already publicly discussed, even though no one was using the terminal last winter. Sufficient gas was supplied to Finland via the pipeline from Estonia.

Tearing up ran out of likes three weeks ago. In the early morning of October 8, the pressure in the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia dropped suddenly and the pipeline had to be closed. It has since turned out that the pipe was broken so badly that it will take at least months to repair it.

The floating terminal in the Inko suddenly became Finland’s vital connection to the world’s natural gas market. In addition to the ship, there are only LNG terminals connected to the gas pipeline in Hamina in Finland. Hamina’s terminal is small in capacity, and alone would not be nearly enough to meet the demand for gas.

But Even the Inko terminal alone is not enough. There must be enough large tankers carrying LNG there. In Finland’s winter conditions, they must practically be ice-reinforced.

“If the Russian fleet is left out of the calculations, there are only about ten such ice-strengthened LNG ships in the world. Not all of them are necessarily available,” the manager responsible for procurement and trading at Gasum, which sells gas Jouni Liimatta says.

According to Liimata, there is no other LNG port in the world besides Inkoo that freezes in winter. That’s why there are almost no ice-strengthened tankers. Russia is building them for itself to operate the Northeast Passage, but Russian ships cannot be used for imports to Finland.

Due to, among other things, the lack of tankers suitable for ice conditions, the reservation book for the Inkoo terminal was empty for the entire upcoming winter season before the pipe break.

Last summer and early autumn, the terminal was busy instead. In particular, Estonian gas traders brought cargoes to the terminal, whose gas was transported along the Balticconnector pipeline to Estonia and further to the Inčukalns gas storage in Latvia. From there, the gas was supposed to be brought back to the Finnish market through a pipeline in the winter.

Into Gasgrid, which operates the floating terminal, announced two days after the pipe break that it would close the terminal’s reservation book until the rules required by the crisis situation were agreed upon.

The reservation book was opened again on Friday at noon.

Gas importers have until Monday afternoon to say which cargoes and when they would like to bring to the terminal. The winter season from December to April is now divided into approximately two-week shifts, which are divided among those who wish.

One cargo containing 800 gigawatt hours of LNG can be brought to the terminal on each shift, which will be unloaded and vaporized during those two weeks.

Natural gas importers divide the cargoes so that all gas importing companies receive gas from each cargo. In this way, gas can be supplied to customers evenly.

Gasum had already reserved a shift from the terminal for the end of October and booked an extra shift for November. According to Liimata’s estimate, in addition to Gasum, there are three to four companies importing natural gas to Finland.

“When we see, for whom which slot [eli vuoro] goes, we can start to inquire about lng cargoes from around the world”, he says.

“ “There may be few options.”

In December, the Gulf of Finland can still survive without ice reinforcement, but from mid-January to the end of February, according to Liimata, companies must prepare for the fact that ice classification will be required on the route to Inkoo.

“Of course, we have already made preliminary enquiries. I believe that a sufficient number of ice-classed ships can be found. There may be few options, but there are still options,” says Liimatta.

Gasum has about a third of the retail sales of pipeline gas in Finland. Natural gas is used the most in industry.

With Gasum would have two ice-classed tankers on its own, but they are much smaller than Exemplar’s 800 gigawatt-hour unloading shifts require. However, just to be safe, hoses and equipment are being installed in the terminal, with which the cargoes of even these small ships could be unloaded if necessary.

The prices of large ice-classified lng tankers may increase if ship owners have to reserve ice-capable ships and lng cargo for a certain delivery time much in advance.

The Finnish Service Assurance Center raised the security of gas supply to the alarm level on Friday due to a broken pipe.

End customers the price of natural gas usually follows the price of the European ttf gas future, which has not been affected much by the pipeline break.

If there is no provision in the sales contract for a broken pipe force majeure -clause, i.e. force majeure clause, the increase in gas import costs will probably be a loss for the seller.

Natural gas is liquefied for ship transport by cooling, because liquid takes up considerably less space than gas.

The growth of the LNG market has been a salvation for Europe after the gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea began to be mysteriously damaged after the start of the Russian war of aggression. More than a year ago, the Nord Stream gas pipelines running between Russia and Germany were damaged in explosions.

During the past year, Germany has built large LNG terminals at a rapid pace. LNG is usually brought to Europe either from the United States, the Gulf of Mexico or Qatar.