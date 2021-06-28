Assogasmetano ed Ecomotive Solutions announce an agreement for the relaunch and development of the use of natural gas methane, biomethane is LNG, in automotive and goods transport. The strategy of the two companies to reduce the emissions of CO2 provides ready-to-use solutions, such as the e retrofit kit to be installed on older vehicles and pollutants and new ones hybrids, in order to exploit the advantages of the electric traction with those of an environmentally friendly fuel.

Assogasmetano is the association of distribution companies of methane, biomethane and LNG for automotive which also represents the operators of the road transport of natural gas and the car repair shops specialized in the technical management of gas vehicles. Similarly Ecomotive Solutions operates in the design and implementation of innovative systems for the use of alternative fuels.

How to reduce CO2 emissions on older cars

The car fleet in Italy is among the oldest of Europe and with economic crisis it risks aging more and more, with repercussions on the environment.

To immediately reduce emissions on older and more polluted cars, the ready-to-use solution within everyone’s reach is that of LPG, methane and biomethane systems to be installed with specific retrofit kits on older vehicles, even among the commercial vehicles and the goods transport.

LNG methane can also be used by trucks to reduce emissions from freight transport

Assomethane ed Ecomotive Solutions have joined forces with the aim of developing and promoting efficient and effective solutions for a totally mobility green.

Methane and biomethane bifuel / dual fuel retrofit kit

The project plans to provide “ready” solutions both to ensure one second life to vehicles in circulation belonging to obsolete emission classes, making available some Transformation kit bifuel / dual fuel retrofit, for their “refresh”, and to propose solutions for the use of natural gas in hybrid vehicles, replacing traditional fuels.

CNG kits can also be installed on hybrid cars

The aim is to make it even more economically advantageous their use and to exploit the synergy between the electric traction and a more environmentally friendly fuel, as in the case of biomethane, which can have a zero or even negative impact on CO2 equivalent emissions.

“Biomethane to reduce emissions”

“We have a duty to develop projects that can support the great opportunity that methane and biomethane offer to solve the problem of transport decarbonisation. The continuous development of the distribution network, which today already has 1,500 plants, must be supported by a similar increase in the methane fleet. – he has declared Flavio Merigo, President of Assogasmetano.

The history of the use of natural gas in our country has already demonstrated the value of this fuel in solving the problems related to the costs of the mobility of people and goods with the simultaneous reduction of the environmental impact. Now new challenges await us both from a technological point of view (such as application in hybrid vehicles) and from an environmental point of view, ensuring the possibility of using the biomethane produced near the refueling point in order to completely eliminate the carbon footprint.

Flavio Merigo, President of Assogasmetano.

For this reason we are fighting for the status of ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) to Biomethane powered vehicles. For these reasons, the proposal, which we have put forward in the appropriate forums, to support this initiative, which has positive repercussions on the economy of families and on the environment, with appropriate incentives, seems plausible to us.

The collaboration with Ecomotive Solutions allows us to develop truly competitive commercial proposals to minimize transformation costs and to be able to count, at the same time, on a network of highly qualified installers, able to offer the customer a service complete and at standardized costs throughout the national territory “.

“Methane as an energy resource to reduce emissions”

“Following our corporate vision, we do not limit ourselves to developing a functional product: our technology is the glue of a virtuous supply chain that involves all those who have a real interest in being a team – the words of Giovanni Deregibus, Sole Director of Ecomotive Solutions – Italy is a country rich in tradition and know-how on the subject of methane, an exceptional resource to concretely offer today, and not in the yet undefined future, a solution of greater environmental protection and economic savings.

Giovanni Deregibus, Sole Director of Ecomotive Solutions

With this pragmatic approach, we represent a precious resource for a market in which the renewal demand of vehicles already circulating for some time coexist with the younger demand linked to more modern and sophisticated vehicles. In this delicate phase of technological transition, we believe that the growth of the methane distribution network must be followed by a network of valid professionals equipped with state-of-the-art products, increasingly easier to manage starting from their installation and calibration.

We therefore enthusiastically embrace Assogasmetano’s proposal, with the hope that this format can also be extended to other Bodies that work for the promotion of methane: by making critical mass, this natural gas will be able to obtain the right visibility in public opinion involving the audience of increasingly demanding professionals “.

