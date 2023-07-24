Domestic production will be mainly responsible for the increase, but LNG imports should also be increased

The supply of natural gas in the Brazilian network is expected to grow 34% from 2023 to 2032. The increase will be driven by the increase in the availability of domestic gas, as a result of new projects that are expected to come on stream. The projection is from EPE (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética), which, in addition to national production, considered the capacity to import by ship and gas from Bolivia.

It is estimated that the total amount of gas injected into the national pipeline network will exceed 134 million m³/day projected for this year to 182 million m³/day in 10 years. In 2022, the supply of gas in the network was 116 million m³/day. Here’s the full of the study (1.8 MB).

The numbers do not consider the portion of gas that is produced but ends up being reinjected into the wells, which is equivalent to half of the national production. Also not considered are isolated gas systems that are connected to the gas pipeline network, such as the Urucu production hub, in Amazonas, and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminals not connected to the network.

The study indicates that demand should also follow supply. The expectation is that consumption will increase by 26%. According to EPE, the country should go from the current 101 million m³/day of gas consumed in 2022 to 126 million m³/day in 2032.

This would be mainly driven by increased industrial, commercial and residential demands. Higher gas consumption is also projected at thermoelectric plants, due to new units that should start operating, and, to a lesser extent, increased consumption at nitrogenous fertilizer factories and refineries.

Although it considers both imported and locally produced gas, the study states that the biggest leap in gas supply will be due to domestic production. The volume of Brazilian gas entering the gas pipeline network should grow from the current 49 million m³/day to 86 million m³/day in the period.

The main reason is the entry of new large producing fields from 2027 to 2032. Among them are projects that should stimulate production offshore (at sea) from Sergipe and onshore (on land) in the Potiguar basin. It is also projected an increase in gas availability coming from the pre-salt of the Campos and Santos basins of the current 32 million m³/day to 55 million m³/day in 2032.

The gas infrastructure must also be expanded with new UPGNs (natural gas processing units) and gas pipelines expected to start operating in the next decade. Of the 6 new projected gas pipelines, 3 will carry production from the fields and another 3 will be used for transport, expanding the onshore gas network.

Here are the planned pipelines:

route 3 (capacity of 18 million m³/day ) – gas pipeline for the pre-salt production should come into full operation in 2024;

(capacity of 18 million ) – gas pipeline for the pre-salt production should come into full operation in 2024; Itaboraí-Guapimirim (18 million m³/day) – gas transport pipeline in Rio de Janeiro is expected to 2024;

(18 million 2024; Barra dos Coqueiros (14 million m³/day) – transport pipeline that will connect the LNG terminal from Barra dos Coqueiros/SE to the national network;

(14 million Barra dos Coqueiros/SE to the national network; gasfor 2 – transport gas pipeline from Guamaré (RN) to Pecém (CE);

– transport gas pipeline from Guamaré (RN) to Pecém (CE); SE/AL Basin – gas flow pipelines from new fields in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin;

– gas flow pipelines from new fields in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin; BM-C-33 project – pipelines for gas flow from fields located in block BM-C-33, in the Campos Basin pre-salt layer.

The projected national offer is concentrated in the Southeast states, but the proportion of the region should fall from 79% of the total in 2022 to 68% in 2032. “This gradual reduction over the horizon is mainly due to the entry of greater production from the Sergipe-Alagoas and Maranhão basins”says the study, which was coordinated by technicians Marcos Frederico Farias de Sousa, Marcelo Ferreira Alfradique and Ana Claudia Sant’Ana Pinto.

Analysts cite Gaslub’s new UPGN (natural gas processing unit) in Itaboraí (RJ), which should start operating in 2024 to process the gas coming from the pre-salt layer through Route 3, but claim that new structures to treat the gas will be necessary until 2032 to handle the volume that can be made available to the market.

“It will be necessary to expand the processing capacity over the 2022-2032 horizon to process greater production in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin and in the pre-salt exploratory environment, which can be accomplished by expanding existing UPGNs and/or installing new UPGNs”states the study.

IMPORTS SHOULD ALSO GROW

Despite the growth in national production, the volume that is injected into the mesh will not be enough to meet domestic demand. For this reason, EPE indicates that gas imports should remain relevant in the Brazilian market, with an increase in capacity in the coming years due to new LNG terminals.

The number of operating import terminals should grow from 5 at the end of 2022 to 10 by the end of 2024. They are:

South Gas Terminal (SC) – capacity of 15 million m³/day;

– capacity of 15 million Santos (SP) – capacity of 14 million m³/day;

– capacity of 14 million Barcarena (PA) – capacity of 15 million m³/day;

– capacity of 15 million Portocem (CE) – capacity of 14 million m³/day;

– capacity of 14 million Suape Terminal (PE) – capacity of 21 million m³/day.

Of these, only the Santa Catarina terminal will be integrated into the national network. The Porto Sergipe (SE) terminal, which is already in operation, should connect to the network in 2024.

In 2022, Brazil received 47 million m³/day of natural gas. With the new terminals and connections, import capacity should rise to 62 million m³/day in 2023 and reach 76 million m³/day in 2024. The EPE only considered the terminals that will be connected to the grid.

The study still maintains the import of gas from Bolivia, which arrives directly in the network through the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline (Gasbol). The supply of 20 million was calculated m³/day, volume that was agreed in a contract signed in 2022 between the Bolivian state-owned company YPFB and Petrobras.

EPE analysts believe that the delivery of the current contracted volume is uncertain for the coming years. As shown the Power360natural gas production in Bolivia is declining due to aging wells, which should increase by 2030, causing the country to cease being a gas exporter.

On the other hand, the study brings the possibility of importing gas from Argentina. On July 9, 2023, the country inaugurated the initial section of the Presidente Nestor Kirchner gas pipeline, which will transport shale gas from the Vaca Muerta pole to the province of Buenos Aires. Argentina now wants to build the 2nd stage to the province of Santa Fé and plans, in a future phase, to expand the pipeline to export to the south of Brazil, connecting to the Uruguaiana-Porto Alegre gas pipeline.

As there is still no deadline or budget for this, Argentina’s supply capacity is still considered uncertain, according to the EPE, which still does not estimate the volume of gas that can be imported.