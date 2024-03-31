Russia has been waging a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine for over two years, but Russian natural gas still flows in pipelines through Ukraine from east to west and on to EU member states.

The main buyers are Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and Italy. Among the non-EU countries, the most significant consumer of gas coming through Ukraine is Moldova. Of these customers, Austria is by far the largest.

The Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom has regularly reported on the natural gas it supplies to the west through Ukraine. For example, on Maundy Thursday, the Russian state-owned gas giant pumped 42.4 million cubic meters of natural gas into the Bradstvo, or Veljeys, gas pipeline in the Sumy region on the eastern border of Ukraine, reports news agency Reuters.

The current volume of gas transit through Ukraine is about the same as it has been throughout the last year, if not slightly higher. News agency Bloomberg's According to

News agency Reuters, on the other hand, reported last September that it had obtained a document containing Gazprom's budget information. According to it, the company calculates that it will receive 481.7 dollars per thousand cubic meters this year from the pipeline gas sold to the West.

If the deal goes according to last year's model at this price, this year EU customers will pay well over six billion euros for the gas flowing through Ukraine to, among other things, Russia's war fund.

Apparently, Ukraine will also get its slice. Before the war, the transmission fee promised by Gazprom to Ukraine was 2.66 dollars per thousand cubic meters and 100 kilometers. The journey from the northeast of Sumy through Ukraine to Užorod to the Slovakian border is about a thousand kilometers. Ukraine should therefore receive payments of around 370 million euros from Gazprom this year.

The Progress gas pipeline, completed in 1988, runs from the Russian Suja pumping station towards the Ukrainian border. Progress is part of the Bradstvo pipeline network.

Apparently, the gas giant has paid the transfer fees and will probably continue to pay. Otherwise, Ukraine could fill its own gas tanks and then turn off the tap. However, the transfer payments do not decide Ukraine's decisions, as it has allowed the gas to flow through the country mainly to keep its European neighbors in a good mood.

The enemy's the flow of gas through war-torn Ukraine to its allied countries is based on the gas contract signed by the parties in 2019. The contract is for five years and expires on the last day of this year.

Ukraine has announced that it is not interested in extending the agreement. EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson assured the same at a press conference in Brussels at the beginning of March.

“I have made it clear to our Ukrainian partners that the EU Commission will not participate in the negotiations with Russia, unlike what we did five years ago, when the tripartite agreement on gas transfer was concluded,” Simson told the news agency Ukrinformin by. “On the contrary, we should stop using Russian gas by 2027 at the latest.”

Russian professor of environmental policy Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen The University of Helsinki estimates that the use of Russian gas is a matter of political will.

“If you don't think about the price, of course there's enough gas,” Tynkkynen says. “It's about what is Europe's pain threshold.”

“At the beginning of the war, the European energy industry and the trade union movement in Germany, for example, screamed with red heads that the import of gas from Russia cannot be stopped,” Tynkkynen continues. “But when the flow of Russian gas to Germany stopped, its effect on the gross domestic product was only half a percent. Europe's reaction has been absolutely hysterical.”

EU Commission therefore, does not believe that buying gas from Russia could be completely stopped next December.

According to Kadri Simson, the Commission “is working overtime to find alternative gas routes and alternative suppliers for the member countries while we support Ukraine and its integration into the EU energy market”.

In the market, the end of the gas agreement between the EU, Ukraine and Russia has not caused any kind of panic. According to Bloomberg, supply contracts for Russian gas have been made until the beginning of next year at cheaper prices than the current ones. According to the experts interviewed by the news agency, this is based on the belief that gas will continue to flow through Ukraine.

So this is despite the fact that the tripartite agreement between the EU, Ukraine and Russia expires. According to Bloomberg, one possibility gas traders have been eyeing is that Russia “sells gas at the Ukrainian border”. The gas would therefore become “non-Russian” before flowing to the Ukrainian side.

A Slovak worker monitors the entry of Russian gas through Ukraine to Slovakia in Velké Kapušany during the Ukraine-Russia gas dispute in January 2006.

Since Ukraine probably isn't interested in gas trade, the buyer probably wouldn't be the Ukrainian national gas company Naftohaz. Maybe the broker would be the old brokerage firm Rosukrenergo or some other, more or less shady dealer. Rosukrenergo has collected handsome sums for its owners over the past twenty years.

Russian Austria, a large buyer of gas, has its own chapter in the gas trade. 22 percent of Austrian residential buildings are heated with gas, and the share of Russian gas in consumption has risen to 98 percent, when other imports have been reduced.

Austria's and Russia's gas agreement extends as far as 2040, and terminating the agreement would likely be expensive. Minister of Energy representing the Greens Leonore Gewessler told in February about the plan to withdraw from the agreement, which “threatens the prosperity, security and future of our country”.

The minister's plans did not inspire political opponents. Austrian parliamentary elections are coming up next fall and the far-right Freedom Party FPÖ is leading opinion polls.

“Minister Gewessler, in his green ideological charm, has apparently made it his goal to raise the price of energy even more,” FPÖ spokesman Axel Kassegger comment on the plan online newspaper To Politico.

Europe according to Kadri Simson, has reduced its dependence on Russian natural gas quickly. According to EU statistics, gas imports from Russia have decreased by as much as 71 percent from the figures of 2021.

At the start of its attack in 2022, Russia restricted its gas supplies and stopped pumping gas through the Soyuz pipeline through the northern part of the Luhansk region to western Ukraine. After Russian troops advanced in eastern Ukraine, Gazprom wanted to reopen the pipeline in May 2022. However, Ukraine refused because the pipeline in the Luhansk region was not and is not in its possession.

Gazprom, on the other hand, refused a new annual contract in the summer of 2021 regarding the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. The company's reluctance was apparently part of gas extortion by Russia, which was preparing for an invasion of Ukraine. After the attack started, Poland closed the Yamal pipeline on its own eastern border.

After the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines, the only alternative route for Russian gas coming to the west was South Stream, which transports gas to Turkey. According to experts, its use can be somewhat increased if Ukraine's pipeline network is closed to Russian gas.

Blockages and restrictions initially led to an increase in prices, but since then, Russian gas has fallen sharply. In February, gas was traded in the EU at prices that are less than 12 percent of the peak prices of August 2022.