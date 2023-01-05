This would lead to lower demand for heating gas during what is usually the coldest period of the year, as well as allow utilities to draw less gas than usual from stockpiles in the coming weeks.

Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York, said natural gas prices are betting that 2023 drawdown numbers will be lower in the coming weeks, reflecting warmer temperatures across the United States, with a good chance of turning into a stock overhang over the coming weeks. annual basis.

The US Energy Information Administration said utilities pulled 221 billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ending Dec. 30.

This figure is lower than expected, but it is higher than usual because the colder weather witnessed in the country last week led to the consumption of more heating gas in homes and businesses.

In a separate context, the US Energy Information Administration announced, on Thursday, that crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week, while fuel stocks fell.

Crude oil inventories increased by 1.7 million barrels in the week ending December 30, against analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 1.2 million barrels.

Crude oil inventories at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 244,000 barrels.