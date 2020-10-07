International corporations want to invest in gigantic reserves under the ocean floor. Islamist terror could get in their way.

BERLIN taz | Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado is not only in the focus of international geopolitics because of the Islamist rebellion. The currently largest liquid gas projects in Africa are located off its coast, as a result of the discovery of gigantic natural gas reserves under the sea floor in 2010. Since then, the oil multinationals Total (France), ENI (Italy), Exxon (USA) and CNPC (China) have entered with major investment contracts .

There is still no funding, but the desperately poor population, especially the fishermen on the coast, fear for their livelihoods. It is hardly surprising that Islamist propagandists who have probably immigrated from Tanzania, perhaps also from Somalia and the Comoros, have met with a crowd.

Mozambique’s formerly pro-Soviet government hired the private security company Wagner from Russia to fight terrorism. The operation is said to have been costly, and the Russians withdrew again.

This year, the South African-based company DAG (Dyck Advisory Group) entered Mozambique with a series of three-month contracts – paradoxically founded by a 76-year-old army veteran of the former white settler state of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), once the arch enemy of the current government Mozambique. Lionel Dyck hunted rhinoceros poachers in Mozambique for the government. Now his mercenaries are said to have prevented the fall of the provincial capital Pemba to the Islamists.

Without the prospect of gas export revenues, Mozambique’s fight against poverty is virtually hopeless. The government wants to get the situation under control again by March 2021 at the latest: The “Mozambique Gas & Power” trade fair is taking place in Maputo, and German investors are also expected. The Association of African Oil and Gas Investors has already named Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi as its Man of the Year. A war in the assisted area is inconvenient.