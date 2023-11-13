Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 14:06

The United States Department of Energy (DoE) estimates that Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export capacity in North America is expected to more than double by 2027. The advance is expected to be 11.4 billion ft. cubic per day (bcf/d) to 24.3 billion bcf/d in the period.

The increase will reflect the start of operations at LNG terminals in Canada and Mexico, as well as growth in services from existing sites in the US, according to the DoE.

The Mexicans should expand capacity by 1.1 billion bcf/d, the North Americans, by 9.7 billion bcf/d, and the Canadians, by 2.1 billion bcf/d, according to the ministry.