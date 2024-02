Sunday, February 18, 2024, 10:02











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

With more than 100 years of history and with headquarters in the Valencian Community, Region of Murcia and Andalusia, Bollo Natural Fruit (BNF) is positioned among the three main Spanish fruit and vegetable companies with a complete offer of citrus fruits, melon, watermelon and grapes during the twelve …