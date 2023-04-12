In the village of Rybachy in the Primorsky Territory, a serious natural fire was localized. The fire receded from residential buildings and went into the fields, RIA reported “Vostok-Media” in the regional Ministry of Forestry.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, April 12; strong winds contributed to the rapid spread of fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire near residential buildings, the buildings were not damaged. 10 firefighters from the Primorskaya Air Base and 10 people from the mobile fire fighting team of the tenant of the forest plot of the Severles company were involved in the extinguishing.

Now, according to the agency, the fire is operating in the fields. Four pieces of equipment and 17 people from the regional fire service continue to work on the spot.

Meanwhile, the head of Primgidromet, Boris Kubay, said on April 12 that spring had come to the region much earlier than usual, the problem of the rapidly growing fire danger was exacerbated by dry grass dominating the fallen snow cover.

“In this situation, decent precipitation and a slightly lower background air temperature are important and necessary. An important touch to the picture of April is added by the Gobi desert, which episodically supplies dust with northwestern winds, ”said the chief forecaster of Primorye.

According to him, over the weekend, the summer temperature background will change to spring, but by the middle of next week the air in a number of areas will again warm up to +20 degrees, writes news agency PrimaMedia. April 19th may be the warmest day. Accordingly, the class of fire danger will also increase. It will not be significantly changed even by subsequent precipitation, the forecaster expressed the opinion.