Artistic motivation is sure to be there, but ‘Natural feeling’the duet that Aitana and Myke Towers have published this Friday, is a product destined to take advantage of their status as Spanish streaming market to drive the algorithm crazy and generate millions of reproductions in record time.

The Puerto Rican is the most listened to the male artist in Spain, and she is the fifth in the women’s category (the third if we talk about Spanish artists, after Lola Indigo and Bad Gyal), and that status has promoted the fulminating takeoff of the song, which In ten hours he has exceeded one hundred thousand clicks on YouTube With its corresponding video clip, which is directed by Argentine Martin Seipel and shows artists in an office in search of the perfect candidate that appears when Aitana “was about to give up, as love usually appears.”

“You have something weird, something that I have not felt, something that is not human, you go up my beats at a rate that is not healthy, and it makes no sense as we hug and how we kiss,” says the chorus of the song, which was born during the process of creating the fourth studio album of Aitana, combining it with its successful International tour. During this time, he has worked with new producers exploring different sounds, looking for a hybrid among the synthesizers that marked the music of the 80s and the current trends.

The theme, produced in the study of Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo in Los Angeles, has its original point: it is not a reggaeton, but a soft dance pop Cadence billed with a fairly classic style. The artist of Río Piedras (San Juan, Puerto Rico) and that of Sant Climent de Llobregat (Catalonia) sing “to that love that has no explanation, the one that feels like a first time and exceeds all kinds of limits, and that moment of tranquility that we look for every summer in front of the sea with the person we want.”









‘Natural feeling’ is the second single of “The new era” From Aitana after ‘Second attempt’, as the press release of Universal Music says. «I am very fan of Myke. One day I followed him on social networks and he continued back. My fans asked Myke to realize this collaboration, ”says the singer about the launch, which her partner describes as” a song that is hard, when they listen to her, she will like it because Aitana is very sweet, from her voice to how she is. “

This 2025 Aitana’s career is marked by two other milestones apart from the launch of his new album. On February 28 he premiered in Netflix ‘Aitana: Metamorphosis’, the docuserie directed by Chloe Wallace that invites his fans to witness their personal and professional growth. He will also perform on June 27 and 28 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, where he has made history with two exhausted tickets, becoming the only Spanish artist to achieve it.

The letter of ‘natural feeling’ by Aitana and Myke Towers:

You have something weird, he

Something that I have not felt, something that is not human, no

You go up my beats at a pace that is not healthy, no

And it makes no sense how we hug

And how we kiss, no

You have something weird, he

Something that I have not felt, something that is not human, no

You go upbeats at a rate that is not healthy, no

That makes no sense how we hugged each other, he

And when we kiss, no

[Aitana]

Let’s go to Playa Hermosa in front of the sea, today you feel so brutal

Taking a tequila and salt, natural feeling

The bad еstrellas and the sidеral space shine

Illuminating the total, natural feeling

[Myke Towers]

What sense does it feel like knowing you before?

Mommy, you give muse, anyone will want to be a singer

I walked the most campanant, in my way you crossed you

You stopped when my lip ‘you kissed

You have ‘I don’t know what, they ask me, I say: “What do I know?”

I know that in her I focused, she my eye ‘read, I’M Fucked

Let me love with you, oh, no, I didn’t believe in love

She fixes my humor, you fix me ‘the gray days, ma

If you want to go to Ibiza, you tell me, it doesn’t fail that when I caress her

It is extreme for the skin to be erected, I don’t forget what I did

How good is the miu miu

Sometimes I mess her up, I swear, I wasn’t in love ‘

The feeling is natural and it will be cold, Baby

[Coro]

You have something weird, he

Something that I have not felt, something that is not human, no

You go up my beats at a pace that is not healthy, no

That makes no sense how we hugged each other, he

And how we kiss, baby

You have something weird, he

Something that I have not felt, something that is not human, no

You go upbeats at a rate that is not healthy, no

That makes no sense how we hugged each other, he

And how we kiss, no

[Outro: Aitana & Myke Towers, Ambos]

And when we kiss

I’M Fallin ‘in Love (i’m Fallin’ in Love)

And when we kiss

I’M Fallin ‘in Love (i’m Fallin’ in Love)

And when we kiss

I’M Fallin ‘in Love (i’m Fallin’ in Love)

And when we kiss

I’M Fallin ‘In Love

With you

(I’M Fallin ‘in Love, i’m Fallin in Love)

With you

(I’M Fallin ‘in Love, i’m Fallin in Love)

With you

(I’M Fallin ‘in Love, with you, with you, with you)

With you

I’M Fallin ‘In Love With You