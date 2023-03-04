Natural disasters | World Bank: Earthquakes caused $5.1 billion worth of damage to Syria

According to the World Bank’s estimate, the damage and destruction is worth about 10 percent of Syria’s gross domestic product.

February the massive earthquake and aftershocks have caused an estimated 5.1 billion dollars worth of damage to Syria, or 4.8 billion euros, says the World Bank.

The earthquake caused destruction in four Syrian provinces, where a total of 10 million people live in almost Out of 23 million of the resident. The province of Aleppo suffered the worst of the destruction.

Director of the Middle East Department of the World Bank Jean-Christophe Carret estimates that the earthquake lowers the growth forecast for the Syrian economy. The Syrian economy is also weighed down by the civil war that has raged in the country for more than 10 years.

Last month, the World Bank estimated that the earthquakes caused about 34.2 billion dollars, or about 32 billion euros, in damages to Turkey.

The February earthquakes killed a total of more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Millions of people in both countries still urgently need help with accommodation and healthcare services.