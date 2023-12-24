Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Millions of people in the world's population were exposed to unprecedented risks during the year 2023 as a result of natural disasters, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, storms, floods, and forest fires, which led to the death of thousands, the injury and displacement of millions of others, and numerous disasters that struck many countries of the world.

Hurricane Derna

The hurricane that struck the city of Derna, eastern Libya, on September 10, is considered the most dangerous during the year 2023 in terms of the number of victims and the extent of destruction as a result of the torrents and floods caused by the storm “Daniel,” as estimates indicate the death of more than 20 thousand people, in addition to thousands of missing people and the destruction of homes and infrastructure. Infrastructure and leveling it with the ground.

earthquake

On February 6, an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Turkey and Syria, considered the strongest in the two countries in decades. Several other earthquakes followed, causing the death of more than 50,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in Syria, the destruction of facilities and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. On September 8, the Moroccan people woke up to a major earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale in the Al Haouz region, killing more than 3,000 people and wounding 26,000. Many buildings collapsed, archaeological areas were damaged, and its effects extended from the mountain villages in the city of Marrakesh. The ancient coast of northern Morocco.

Hurricane Mocha

During the first half of 2023, the Asian continent witnessed a group of weather conditions that claimed the lives of many, most notably the cold wave that struck Afghanistan on January 10, and the temperature reached 33 degrees below zero and claimed the lives of more than 160 people, as well as Cyclone Moka that swept Myanmar in May. It caused the death of about 500 people and damage estimated at $1.5 billion.

Natural disasters in India

Cyclone Pipargoi killed dozens in India during June. In the same month, India suffered a severe heat wave that led to power outages several times and the death of nearly 170 people. Since July, unprecedented floods in India continue to claim lives, causing… In the death of more than 100 people.

China floods

China was exposed to heavy losses due to torrents and floods, resulting from severe weather conditions. It was also subjected to extremely heavy rainfall 39 times during the year 2023, causing floods and sinking of roads, especially in Henan and Shaanxi provinces. Earthquakes, hurricanes, droughts, blizzards and forest fires also caused damage. Varying degrees.

The rains and floods affected about 95 million people in China, led to the death and loss of 792 people, and about 5.26 million people were transferred to other safe places, and led to direct economic losses estimated at about 44 billion dollars.

Forest fires

The year 2023 is the warmest in many decades, which has led to an increase in the rate of forest fires in many countries, most notably the Mediterranean basin, which witnessed a wave of fires that destroyed about 35,000 hectares in Greece, as well as Algeria, Tunisia, and Turkey.

Official reports indicate that forest fires cost Europe about $4.43 billion in damage this year, as extreme heat swept the Mediterranean from Greece to Spain.

Greece incurred the largest amount of damage, worth $1.8 billion, and more than 161,000 hectares were destroyed as of August 30. Spain ranked second among the most affected countries, with more than 84,000 hectares burned, at an estimated cost of $941 million, followed by Italy and Portugal. Then France, which witnessed the worst drought that forced the evacuation of 10,000 people.

Earth's lung

In turn, during the year 2023, the Amazon forests witnessed an increase in the number of fires during the first half of the year to 8,344 fires, recording their highest level in 16 years, due to climate change, especially the severe drought.

Drought

African countries have faced several unprecedented droughts and floods, and Somalia is the most directly affected by climate change. According to the United Nations, about half of Somalia’s population depends on humanitarian aid, and the number of those affected by drought will reach 8.3 million people. Estimates of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicated that 43 thousand people died, half of them children under the age of five.

A series of disasters

The expert specializing in climate change and water resources, Dr. Osama Salam, said that in 2023 the world witnessed a series of devastating natural disasters that caused huge human and material losses, most notably the earthquake in Turkey and forest fires in Europe, which caused the destruction of vast areas of forests and agricultural lands. .

Salam explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that floods struck many areas in China, causing the death and injury of thousands, and the United States witnessed a severe heat wave during the month of July, causing the death of more than 100 people, and this is just a sample of the disasters that occurred. It struck the world in 2023, causing major human and material losses, and environmental crises.