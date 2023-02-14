Natural disasters | WHO: The earthquake in Turkey and Syria is the worst natural disaster in Europe in a hundred years

The UN has previously estimated the final number of dead to rise to more than 50,000.

World according to the health organization WHO, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is the worst natural disaster in Europe in a hundred years. In WHO’s statistics, Turkey belongs to the organization’s European region, while Syria belongs to the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Last week’s earthquakes have so far been confirmed to have claimed at least 35,000 lives. The UN has previously estimated the final number of dead to rise to more than 50,000.