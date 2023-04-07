Natural disasters | Two dead and one million left without electricity in Canada hit by an ice storm

Trees felled by the storm blocked roads and knocked down power lines.

Canada’s as a result of the ice storm that swept through the eastern parts, two people have died. On the night before Friday, Finnish time, almost a million people were still without electricity.

Trees felled by the storm blocked roads and knocked down power lines. The storm hit the country’s two most populous provinces, Quebec and Ontario.

On Wednesday, an Ontario resident died after a tree fell on him. On Thursday morning, 60 kilometers west of Montreal, a man in his sixties was crushed to death while trying to cut a tree branch in his yard.

Officials urged people to use caution and stay away from power lines and avoid areas where ice-covered trees could fall.