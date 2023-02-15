Natural disasters | Three people died in New Zealand due to the cyclone

The authorities warn that the danger is not completely over yet.

At least three people have died in New Zealand due to cyclone Gabrielle, the news agency AFP reports.

One person’s body was found in the area where the rescuer had disappeared. Two other bodies were found in the Hawke’s Bay area. In addition, one rescuer is missing in the West Auckland area.

Although the worst phase of the storm is over, officials warn that the danger is not completely over.

Storm has isolated numerous villages and towns. For example the mayor of Wairoa Craig Little told The New Zealand Herald – newspaper, that the area is completely isolated because, among other things, bridges have been destroyed in the storm.

“Right now we have enough food, water and fuel for a few days. The destruction experienced by the road network, the lack of internet and telephone connections has led to the fact that many people have not yet been contacted.”

According to Little, this is the most “catastrophic” weather phenomenon that has hit the area in living memory.

In total, more than 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the storm in New Zealand’s North Island. The storm has also caused landslides, among other things. According to experts, climate change has worsened and intensified extreme weather phenomena, such as storms.

New Zealand declared a national emergency on Tuesday due to the cyclone.

“This is an unprecedented weather phenomenon with huge impacts across most of the North Island,” said the Minister responsible for emergency management Kieran McAnulty on Tuesday.